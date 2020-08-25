Giolito No-Hits the Pirates

Major League Baseball
Lucas Giolito is the first pitcher in the shortened 2020 MLB season to throw a no-hitter. 

In his fifth major league season, and fourth season with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito pitched his first hitless game on Tuesday night, as the White Sox defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0.

Giolito (3-2) struck out 13 batters and walked one on 101 pitches to record the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history. 

After the game, he credited his teammates for the "really cool moment."

"You can't do something like that without the whole team behind you," said the 26-year old Giolito. "They were fantastic."

The historic night was facilitated by a clutch defensive play by shortstop Tim Anderson in the top of the seventh, throwing out Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds at first. 

Giolito was an All-Star last season, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts. He recorded 228 strikeouts and 2 shutouts, and at the conclusion of the season, he finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting. 

"It was just staying with the same mental routine for every single pitch, one pitch at a time," said Giolito of his first career no-hitter. "This pitch right here, full focus, full execution, straight through the target.

"After the seventh ... it became very, very, very possible. And we were able to get it done."

Giolito's no-hitter is the first since Houston's Justin Verlander no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 1 of last year.

And prior to Verlander, the Astros no-hit the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 3, the Los Angeles Angels no-hit the Mariners on July 12, and Oakland's Mike Fiers no-hit the Cincinnati Reds on May 7, all during the 2019 season.

