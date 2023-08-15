Major League Baseball Giants broadcaster becomes team batboy as fantasy football punishment Updated Aug. 15, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's never good to finish last in your fantasy football league and risk some form of public embarrassment. Even if you're a well-known television and radio broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants.

Dave Flemming found that out the hard way when, with a new fantasy season around the corner, he paid penance for finishing last in his league last year — by serving as the Giants' batboy for three innings.

Flemming got some encouragement and pointers from the Giants' batboys, and even a pep talk from San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who told him to hit the showers after his three innings were up.

After his batboy duties, Flemming made it back up to the Giants' radio booth by the fourth inning to help call the rest of the game — and perhaps spend a bit more time preparing for the upcoming fantasy football season.

The Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-2.

