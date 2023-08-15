Giants broadcaster becomes team batboy as fantasy football punishment
It's never good to finish last in your fantasy football league and risk some form of public embarrassment. Even if you're a well-known television and radio broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants.
Dave Flemming found that out the hard way when, with a new fantasy season around the corner, he paid penance for finishing last in his league last year — by serving as the Giants' batboy for three innings.
Flemming got some encouragement and pointers from the Giants' batboys, and even a pep talk from San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who told him to hit the showers after his three innings were up.
After his batboy duties, Flemming made it back up to the Giants' radio booth by the fourth inning to help call the rest of the game — and perhaps spend a bit more time preparing for the upcoming fantasy football season.
The Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-2.
-
Wander Franco placed on restricted list by Rays as MLB investigates social media posts
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners making playoff push, Dodgers dominating
MLB Playoff Watch: Who is each contender's biggest X-factor down the stretch?
-
José Altuve, Trea Turner headline Ben Verlander's team of the week
How Chas McCormick needed to 'grow up' — and blossomed into Astros' unsung hero
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
In Patrick Bailey, have Giants finally found their Buster Posey successor?
2023 MLB Playoff odds: Postseason odds for every team
Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time as retiree
-
Wander Franco placed on restricted list by Rays as MLB investigates social media posts
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners making playoff push, Dodgers dominating
MLB Playoff Watch: Who is each contender's biggest X-factor down the stretch?
-
José Altuve, Trea Turner headline Ben Verlander's team of the week
How Chas McCormick needed to 'grow up' — and blossomed into Astros' unsung hero
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
In Patrick Bailey, have Giants finally found their Buster Posey successor?
2023 MLB Playoff odds: Postseason odds for every team
Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time as retiree