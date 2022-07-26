New York Yankees
Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day DL Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day DL
New York Yankees

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day DL

3 hours ago

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis.

The team announced Tuesday that it had placed the 32-year-old superstar on the 10-day DL following news of his ailment. It marks the second time he's been sidelined this season, after hitting the shelf in late May with a calf strain.

The news comes just before the squad's highly-anticipated Subway Series with the Mets. Stanton was held out of New York's previous two affairs in Baltimore, after manager Aaron Boone claimed the outfielder looked "exhausted" following the All-Star break. He's struggled mightily since returning from All-Star week, going 0-10 at the dish with seven strikeouts. 

Stanton, who collected the All-Star Game's MVP trophy last Tuesday, is batting .228 this season with 24 home runs (third in the AL) and 61 RBI.

The team recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the void.

