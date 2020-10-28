Major League Baseball Exclusive Video: Justin Turner's Celebration 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 6 of the World Series had plenty of twists and turns as the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the championship, but one of the biggest stories took place after the final out of the 9th inning.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who had been pulled prior to the eighth inning following a positive COVID-19 test, returned to the field to join the postgame celebrations.

FOX Sports has exclusive video showing Turner moving about and celebrating in the dugout before then joining his teammates on the field.

After the game, Turner took to social media to offer an update.

For more on the timeline of events leading to Turner's removal and his return to the field after the Dodgers' first World Series championship since 1988, click here.

