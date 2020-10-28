Los Angeles Dodgers Turner Exits Game, Returns: A Timeline 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night, but their victory took an odd turn late in Game 6.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was forced to leave the game prior to the eighth inning due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Turner was administered a test Monday which came back inconclusive, with the team being notified of the result in the second inning of Game 6.

A second test from earlier in the day Tuesday was then expedited, and the result was positive for COVID-19. Turner was then removed from the game.

Shortly after the Dodgers wrapped up their first title in 32 years, however, Turner came back onto the field for the team photo and appeared to interact with other members of the organization, including manager Dave Roberts.

Here is an exclusive, extended look at Turner's journey from the dugout to the celebration:

Roberts was asked about Turner's status postgame, but did not provide much detail at that time.

Rosenthal reported Turner did not receive a false positive, based on multiple tests, and he was asked not to return to the field for the postgame celebration, but that he and the Dodgers "insisted" upon it.

On Wednesday, Rosenthal added further detail to his reporting (via The Athletic):

"League officials, league security personnel and some Dodgers officials spoke with Turner, asking him to remain in isolation, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Turner, however, was adamant about wanting to join the celebration, the source said, and he had the support of at least some club officials.

"'We’re going to get him a picture, then get him off (the field),' one Dodgers official said. 'We can’t deny him that. The guy is the heart and soul of the organization.'"

Then, shortly after 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, MLB issued a statement on Turner's decision which said in part:

"Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety of protection of others. ... When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

"The Commissioner's Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual."

This is a developing story.

