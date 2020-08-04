Major League Baseball
Drone Causes Delay in Pirates-Twins
The Minnesota Twins offense has provided plenty of entertainment at Target Field so far this season, even with the lack of fans. But today, there was a different type of show during the Twins' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the form of a drone flying over the field.

Players had to leave the field as officials tried to sort out the situation, with the delay lasting approximately five minutes before the drone flew away from the stadium.

While the game was in a delay, some of the players reportedly didn't sit idly by waiting to be brought back on the field. Instead, they attempted to put their skills to use by throwing baseballs at the drone.

After the delay, the Twins returned to the field to flex their muscle over the Pirates, winning 7-3.

It marked the fifth straight win for the AL Central-leading Twins, and the seven scored runs pushed their season total to 58, good enough for the best mark in the AL so far this season.

No one game is the same, with the chance of seeing something different every time.

Add a drone to the list of things you might see while watching a baseball game.

