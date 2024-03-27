Major League Baseball
Dodgers, Will Smith are finalizing a record 10-year, $140M extension
Dodgers, Will Smith are finalizing a record 10-year, $140M extension

Updated Mar. 27, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith are reportedly finalizing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension to keep the 28-year-old catcher with the organization for the foreseeable future.

MLB.com's Juan Toribio was the first to report that the two sides were working on a long-term deal.

Smith, who turns 29 on Thursday, is in his sixth big-league season, all with the Dodgers. The team selected him in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Last season, Smith hit .261 with a .797 OPS, smacking 19 home runs and driving in 76 runs.

Smith's deal will be the longest contract extension for a catcher in MLB history and continues a Dodgers spending spree that already includes the offseason signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The second-longest deal signed by a catcher was Buster Posey, who had a 9-year contract with the Giants.

Smith's deal is the third-largest contract given to a catcher behind Joe Mauer (8 years for $184M) and Posey (9 years and $167M). Smith is just the fourth catcher in MLB history to sign a deal worth more than $100 million, joining Mauer, Posey, and JT Realmuto (5 years $115M).

