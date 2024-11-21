Major League Baseball Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins NL MVP Updated Nov. 21, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani has made history again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was named National League MVP on Thursday, beating out New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte for the award.

With the honor, Ohtani now has three MVP wins, making him the 12th player to ever reach that mark. He also won all 30 of the first-place votes, making this also his third unanimous MVP after winning in the same fashion in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels. He is also the first player in MLB history to win the award primarily as a designated hitter, as he did not pitch this past season after undergoing elbow surgery in September 2023.

Ohtani is also the 14th player ever to win back-to-back MVPs and just the second player ever to win the MVP in both the National and American Leagues. Frank Robinson was the first player to win the MVP in both leagues.

Ohtani made history en route to winning his third MVP as he had a memorable first season with the Dodgers, proving to be worth the record-setting $700 million contract he signed last winter. He became the first player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in the same season, hitting a career-high 54 homers to go with a career-best 59 stolen bases. The way Ohtani reached the 50/50 threshold was also memorable, hitting three home runs and stealing two bases against the Miami Marlins in a 20-4 win on Sept. 19.

Even though Ohtani didn't pitch in 2024 , the season might have been his best yet, at least at the plate. In addition to reaching the 50/50 mark, Ohtani posted career bests in batting average (.310), RBIs (130) and OPS+ (190). He led the league in each of those stats plus home runs, stolen bases and OPS (1.036).

Of course, Ohtani capped off his remarkable season by winning his first World Series title. His first taste of postseason action had some memorable moments, hitting a key homer in Game 1 of the NLDS before hitting two homers in the NLCS. He was hampered at the plate in the World Series after suffering a shoulder injury, but he still provided enough to help Los Angeles win its second title in five seasons.

Entering his second season with the Dodgers in 2025, Ohtani will have a strong chance to add to his legacy. He'll be set to be a two-way player again after undergoing surgery to repair his injured shoulder following the World Series. The Dodgers are also primed to make more World Series runs in the foreseeable future.

For now, though, Ohtani's 2024 season will be celebrated and instantly be remembered by all baseball fans.

