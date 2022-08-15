Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will have season-ending surgery next week on the injured elbow that has prevented him from pitching the past two months, the team announced Monday.

The right-handed starter has been on the Dodgers' injured list since June 11, when an MRI revealed a Grade 2 flexor strain in his right elbow that was sustained against the Chicago Cubs on June 10.

Walker was previously set to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Buehler, 28, is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season.

The two-time All-Star was a first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2017. He has spent his entire six-season career with the Dodgers, winning a World Series with L.A. in 2020.

All-time, Buehler is a combined 46-16 with a 3.02 ERA and 690 strikeouts.

Even with Buehler sidelined, the Dodgers entered Monday with the best record in the majors at 79-34.

The Dodgers' announcement comes ahead of L.A.'s four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

