Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery

9 mins ago

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will have season-ending surgery next week on the injured elbow that has prevented him from pitching the past two months, the team announced Monday.

The right-handed starter has been on the Dodgers' injured list since June 11, when an MRI revealed a Grade 2 flexor strain in his right elbow that was sustained against the Chicago Cubs on June 10.

Walker was previously set to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Buehler, 28, is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season.

The two-time All-Star was a first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2017. He has spent his entire six-season career with the Dodgers, winning a World Series with L.A. in 2020.

All-time, Buehler is a combined 46-16 with a 3.02 ERA and 690 strikeouts.

Even with Buehler sidelined, the Dodgers entered Monday with the best record in the majors at 79-34.

The Dodgers' announcement comes ahead of L.A.'s four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from Los Angeles Dodgers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB odds: Breaking down teams' postseason chances
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Breaking down teams' postseason chances

28 mins ago
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

1 day ago
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers
Major League Baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers

2 days ago
Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better
Major League Baseball

Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better

4 days ago
How Padres, Dodgers, Yankees, other contenders look one week after deadline
Major League Baseball

How Padres, Dodgers, Yankees, other contenders look one week after deadline

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes