Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin placed on injured list

The Dodgers will be without one of their top starting pitchers for at least two weeks during the homestretch of the regular season.

The team placed All-Star Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm strain. The Dodgers' right-hander leads the National League with a 16-1 record. Gonsolin also has the best WHIP (0.865) in the NL and the best average against (.169) in Major League Baseball this season.

In addition to putting up career bests, Gonsolin has also taken on a larger workload this season than he has in his four-year career. He's thrown 128.3 innings so far, more than double the number of innings he's pitched in any other season so far (he pitched 55.2 innings in 2021).

Gonsolin said Monday he felt nagging tightness in his forearm, but he passed strength and ligament testing. Still, his injury isn't considered too serious, and the Dodgers expect him to return before the season ends Oct. 5, The Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris reported.

Monday's news isn't the only bad injury news the Dodgers have received in recent weeks. Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, the team announced Aug. 23.

Gonsolin was scheduled to start Monday's game against the Marlins. Instead, right-handed pitcher Michael Grove will start after being recalled to replace Gonsolin on the active roster. Grove has pitched in two MLB games so far, starting one. He allowed four runs (none earned) on four hits and three walks over 3 ⅔ innings against the Phillies on May 15.

Los Angeles holds a 19.5-game lead in the NL West and a 7.5-game lead for the NL's top spot entering Monday.

