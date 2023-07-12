Major League Baseball Derek Jeter would like to see the New York Yankees trade for Juan Soto Published Jul. 12, 2023 1:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB All-Star Game has come and gone, making the trade deadline the next big event on the baseball calendar.

Following Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, the "MLB on FOX" crew discussed trades they'd like to see happen before the Aug. 1 deadline. New York Yankees legend and new "MLB on FOX" analyst Derek Jeter would like to see his former team make a big splash.

"I believe that the San Diego Padres could get hot and really make some waves in the National League West," Jeter began on FOX's postgame show. "But if they don't — it's not too late, though the sun's starting to set — if they don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees going out and getting Juan Soto. Especially because you don't know how long [Aaron] Judge is going to be out.

"You need some offense. I think it'd make sense."

While Judge is out with a toe injury, and it's unknown when he'll return, the Yankees could slot Soto in right field without a problem. But whenever Judge returns, they could have a problem trying to figure out who would play where.

Jeter had a simple solution when asked by Alex Rodriguez where he'd play Soto.

"Wherever he'd want to play," Jeter replied. "I'd put him in left or right."

Soto has primarily played left field this season for the Padres after playing the last two seasons in right, so there might not be much of a problem there.

The biggest problem the Yankees would face is actually trying to acquire Soto. The Padres gave a ransom to the Washington Nationals to get the then-23-year-old at the deadline last year, giving up five young players that were considered among the best prospects in baseball.

Padres' Juan Soto joins the 'MLB on FOX' crew San Diego Padres' Juan Soto reflected after the National League defeated the American League for the first time since 2012.

Even though the Padres have struggled this season with a 43-47 record and one of the league's highest payrolls, there isn't a threat of Soto leaving after this year, as San Diego has his contractual rights through the end of the 2024 season. However, it's likely the Padres would get a better return in a trade if they moved him prior to Aug. 1 while he still has over a year left under team control."

Adding one of the game's top sluggers would provide a jolt into a Yankees offense that needs it. New York scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball in the 30 days prior to the All-Star break with Judge out of the lineup due to the toe injury he suffered on June 3.

But even when the reigning American League MVP was in the lineup, the Yankees' offense put out mediocre results. They rank 19th in runs scored this season and no player on their roster, other than Judge, has an OPS above .800. The Yankees have a .300 on-base percentage, which not only ranks 26th in the league, but is also the lowest in the team's history since 1990.

Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew discuss Aaron Judge's injury Derek Jeter and the "MLB on FOX" crew spoke about Aaron Judge's torn ligament in his toe and the repercussion for the New York Yankees.

New York has taken steps to try and fix its offense. The first step was changing hitting coaches at the beginning of the All-Star break. Acquiring a hitter that has a lifetime batting average of .284 and a .943 OPS would be an even bigger step.

