Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time as retiree
Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time as retiree

Updated Aug. 14, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

Derek Jeter will attend the New York Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for the first time since his retirement when the organization honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.

Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jeter served four and a half years as Miami Marlins president before departing from the team in February 2022. He attended last December's news conference when Aaron Judge was appointed his successor as Yankees captain. 

Jeter then joined FOX Sports as an MLB studio analyst alongside former Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez and fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt starting in the 2022 season.

Others from the 1998 team scheduled to attend include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre along with Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez and Paul O'Neill, the Yankees said Monday.

In addition to the traditional introductions, there will be a new question and answer roundtable. Like last year, there will be no Old-Timers' Game.

Introductions will start about two hours before the Yankees game against Milwaukee, scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

