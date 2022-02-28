Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO after nearly five years

Major League Baseball
Derek Jeter's time as CEO of the Miami Marlins has come to an end.

The legendary New York Yankees shortstop confirmed on Monday that he and the Marlins are "ending [their] relationship." ESPN first reported Jeter's departure.

Jeter, who was named team CEO in September 2017 after Bruce Sherman became controlling owner, will also give up his 4% stake with the team.

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality," Jeter said in a statement. 

"Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success." 

Since the Hall of Famer came aboard in September 2017, the Marlins have had the third-worst record in the MLB at 229-345 (.399 winning percentage). They did, however, make the MLB playoffs in 2020 during the COVID-shortened season, finishing 31-29 for a wild-card berth. They bested the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in that year's wild-card series but were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round.

In 2020, the Marlins also became the first major league team to hire a woman — Kim Ng — as general manager. 

According to MLB reporter Peter Gammons, Ng is expected to take on "significant authority" with Jeter stepping aside.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred thanked Jeter for his work with Miami.

"In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees," Manfred said.

Following Jeter's departure, Sherman said he is eager to get the Marlins back into playoff contention after finishing fourth in the NL East with a 67-95 record.

"The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community," he said in a statement.

