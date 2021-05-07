Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds veteran Wade Miley tosses season's fourth no-hitter 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If one can point to one big trend across the 2021 MLB season, it would have to be the rise of the no-hitter.

Entering Friday’s MLB action, there had already been three no-nos in the early season. So why not another to start off the weekend?

Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds became the latest to accomplish the feat, walking one and striking out eight in a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

It was the first career no-hitter for Miley, a 34-year-old left-hander who is 89-87 with a 4.18 ERA in his career, and the 17th in Reds history.

It was also the second time Cleveland has been no-hit already this season, as the Indians were also on the wrong end of the gem spun by Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox on April 14.

This is the first time since 1990 that there have been two no-hitters in a three-day span, as Baltimore’s John Means no-hit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. It’s also the earliest there have been four no-hitters in a season since 1917.

In addition to Miley, Means and Rodon, Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on April 9.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner also threw a no-hitter in an official game on April 25, but because that was a scheduled seven-inning contest, MLB does not recognize it as an official no-hitter.

Ben Verlander argues that Madison Bumgarner's seven-inning no-hitter should count as a no-hitter, even though it doesn't in the official MLB record book.

At one point on Friday, it looked like it might turn into an extra-special night, as Sean Manaea of the Oakland A’s made it through seven innings without allowing one until Tampa Bay’s Mike Brosseau led off the eighth with a double.

With the latest no-hitter on the books, the MLB world reacted with astonishment, with no small amount of wonder about what is happening across Major League Baseball. Miley's catcher, though, had a very simple analysis.

Here is a sampling of other reactions across the sport.

