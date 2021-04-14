Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Social media reacts to White Sox's Carlos Rodón's no-hitter, nearly perfect game

1 hour ago

It was almost perfect.

Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón was just two outs shy of a perfect game Wednesday night. But with one out in the ninth inning, Rodón hit Roberto Pérez with a pitch on the foot, ending his quest for 27 straight outs.

Carlos Rodón falls one out shy of perfect game, still tosses no-no in White Sox 8-0 win
With just one out separating him and the 24th perfect game in MLB history, White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón hit Roberto Perez with a pitch. He rebounded, though, and completed the no-hitter in Chicago’s 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rodón bounced back to get the next two batters out and finish with a no-hitter in Chicago’s 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It marked the second no-hitter of the 2021 season, following Joe Musgrove's no-no less than a week ago for the San Diego Padres. It would have been the 24th perfect game in MLB history and the first since the Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez threw one on Aug 15, 2012.

It also was the second no-hitter for the White Sox in the last two seasons as Rodon’s teammate Lucas Giolito threw one Aug. 25, 2020, against the Pirates

Rodón's final stat line: nine innings, zero hits, zero walks, seven strikeouts, one hit-by-pitch, 114 pitches. He had previously thrown just one complete game in his career, in his rookie season in 2015.

One month ago, Rodón was fighting for the fifth spot in the White Sox's rotation after undergoing Tommy John surgery and being non-tendered by the club.

His no-hitter came just two days after Rodón was scratched for his second start of the season because of a stomach bug, which clearly didn't impact him Wednesday.

Despite his falling just short of perfection, social media celebrated Rodón's journey and feat.

