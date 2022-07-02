St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals are first team to hit four HRs in row in first inning Cardinals are first team to hit four HRs in row in first inning
St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals are first team to hit four HRs in row in first inning

2 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson connected against Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.

Cardinals go back-to-back-to-back-to-back

Cardinals go back-to-back-to-back-to-back
The St. Louis Cardinals hit four home runs in a row in the first inning on Saturday, the first time that's been accomplished in the first inning.

After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s two-run shot to left field on a slider started the long ball onslaught. Arenado’s drive came a night after he hit for the cycle for the second time in his career in St. Louis’ 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Gorman followed by driving a 2-1 cutter into the seats in right field. Then Yepez fouled off a 1-2 pitch before clearing the fence in left field to mark the first time since Sept. 19, 2002, that the Cardinals hit three homers in a row.

Carson finished the amazing power display by connecting on a 1-0 sinker that hit the facing of the second deck in right field on the first pitch he saw.

The last team to homer in four consecutive at-bats was the Chicago White Sox, who did it on Aug. 16, 2020, against the Cardinals.

Gibson had allowed just nine homers in 80 1/3 innings entering Saturday.

The home crowd gasped when Lars Nootbaar followed Carlson and made solid contact on a flyball that was caught in deep left field but well shy of the warning track to end the inning.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from St. Louis Cardinals Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox crack top 10, Astros ascend
Major League Baseball

MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox crack top 10, Astros ascend

4 days ago
Cardinals vs. Brewers: Who wins in battle for the NL Central?
Major League Baseball

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Who wins in battle for the NL Central?

June 22
Title IX stories: Yankees' Class-A manager Rachel Balkovec never gave up quest
Major League Baseball

Title IX stories: Yankees' Class-A manager Rachel Balkovec never gave up quest

June 22
MLB Team of the Week: Paul Goldschmidt making NL MVP case
Major League Baseball

MLB Team of the Week: Paul Goldschmidt making NL MVP case

June 20
MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets hold on to top spots
Major League Baseball

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets hold on to top spots

June 20
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes