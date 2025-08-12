Major League Baseball The Brewers Join Elite Company: Where Does Milwaukee's Hot Streak Stand? Updated Aug. 12, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Brewers are the best team in MLB in 2025, and that only seems to be more true by the day.

On May 24, Milwaukee lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, dropping them a season-worst two games under .500 with a record of 26-28. On Aug. 11, the Brewers faced the Pirates again, winning 7-1, to improve their record to a league-best 74-44. They jumped from 6.5 games back of the Cubs in the NL Central to 6.5 games up on them in the months in between those contests, thanks to a 49-16 run that's seen them win over three-quarters of their games since May 25.

The Brewers began an eight-game win streak that day, and then followed that up in July with an 11-game streak that book-ended the All-Star break. Monday's victory against Pittsburgh was their 10th in a row, making them 25-4 in their last 29 games dating back to the start of that 11-game streak. There's a reason that they've shot up the standings, and it's because no one in 2025 has come close to this level of dominance for an extended period of time.

In fact, only on rare occasions this century have teams been as successful as this for as long as the Brewers have been in 2025. They're currently tied 10th among all teams since 2000 in wins over a 65-game stretch, and they're with some impressive company.

Rank Season Team Record Win Pct Start Date End Date 1 2017 Dodgers 54-11 .831 6/10 8/25 2 2013 Dodgers 52-13 .800 6/23 9/3 T3 2022 Dodgers 51-14 .785 6/18 8/30 T3 2017 Guardians 51-14 .785 7/23 9/29 T3 2001 Mariners 51-14 .785 04/04 6/17 T6 2022 Yankees 50-15 .769 4/23 07/02 T6 2004 Cardinals 50-15 .769 6/24 09/05 T6 2002 Braves 50-15 .769 5/27 08/09 T6 2001 Athletics 50-15 .769 7/22 10/07 T10 2005 Athletics 49-16 .754 5/30 8/11 T10 2025 Brewers 49-16 .754 5/25 8/11

The 2017 Dodgers finished the regular season with a record of 104-58 and made it to the World Series, where they lost to the Astros in seven games. The 2013 Dodgers went just 92-70, but their 52-13 run began at a much worse low point than the Brewers have suffered in 2025: they were 9.5 back in the NL West and 31-42 before rattling off the second-greatest 65-game run of the century.

The 2022 Dodgers finished at 111-51, tied for the fourth-most wins of the modern era with Cleveland's 1954 squad, but just like that team failed to win the World Series despite some all-time dominance: that Dodgers club lost in the NLDS to the Padres in four games.

The 2017 Guardians lost in the ALDS to the Yankees in five games, but in the regular season went 102-60 thanks to their monster stretch that included a 22-game win streak, the longest in AL history. The 2001 Mariners tied the single-season win record with 116, and they did by coming out of the gate swinging.

The 2022 Yankees serve as an indicator of just how incredible a run like this can be for a team: they basically started the season as hot as they'd ever be, and then were mostly mediocre from that point forward and still won 99 games. At this point, they're like a reverse 2025 Brewers. The 2004 Cardinals lost the World Series to the Red Sox, but are widely recognized as one of the most dangerous teams of the century, one that notched 105 wins with three Hall of Fame hitters in the lineup – Albert Pujols, Larry Walker and Scott Rolen – as well as peak Jim Edmonds.

The 2002 Braves finished with 101 wins thanks to their memorable run, which followed a 12-15 April in which they were outscored. They won five of their final six games in May, and dominated basically until they lost in the NLDS to the eventual NL Champion Giants.

Then you've got the 2001 Athletics, a 102-win team that won 20 games in a row and is famously the club that Moneyball is centered around, but don't sleep on the 2005 edition of the club, which had just as impressive of a 65-game run. The difference is that the latter was digging out of a huge hole: they finished May 19-32, then went 56-25 over the next months before slumping in September once again.

As for Milwaukee, they're still in it, and they've batted .277/.346/.438 in these 65 games. While they're plenty productive against right-handed pitching, they have feasted on lefties to the tune of .304/.370/.463.

It's not all just Andrew Vaughn, either, though his presence since being acquired from the White Sox for Aaron Civale has helped. The lowest on-base percentage of any spot in the Brewers' lineup since May 25 is .313, from the No. 7 batter. The average line in MLB in 2025 is .246/.316/.403: every other spot in Milwaukee's lineup has cleared that over the last 65 games, with the three, four and five spots all slugging over .500, to boot.

They crush starting pitchers in the middle of games, batting .300/.370/.522 in the fourth inning and .283/.362/.488 in the fifth, leading to an overall line against starters of .278/.345/.457. They've also been clutch in the ninth, posting a .304/.368/.459 line there, and it's not like setup men or middle relievers have gotten off light, either. While leading, they have batted .282/.347/.445, and .264/.332/.435 when trailing – the Brewers just hit, regardless of circumstance.

The pitching has been absurd, too: while the league's ERA for the season is 4.12, Brewers' starters have a 3.26 ERA in this 65-game stretch, and have averaged nearly 5.1 innings per start. For the season, the staff is third in ERA at 3.61, and tied for fourth in ERA+ at 113.

The Brewers haven't been sneaking wins in and narrowly avoiding losses. They've been dominant both offensively and in their pitching, and it's resulted in a run differential that's shot from -6 following May 24 to the league-best +138 mark it sits at now: yes, the Brewers have outscored their opponents by 144 runs over the last 65 games, a season's worth of progress in less than half the time.

It's too soon to know if the Brewers' fate will be like any of the teams that they're matching up with or chasing over this 65-game stretch. None of them won the World Series, with quite a few of them facing stunning upsets early in the postseason instead. You can interpret that as the Brewers' current run of dominance not meaning much, or you can consider it a low bar to clear, instead: maybe they'll chart an entirely new path that the Dodgers, Guardians, Athletics and more could not. J

It's too soon to know if they're going to keep on winning like they have from here on out, or just for another week, or if we're already at the end. What is known, though, is that the Brewers have dominated every facet of the game for months now, and only seem to be getting stronger as they go. There's still plenty of season to go, but that might sound more like a threat to the rest of the league rather than a comfort at this point.

