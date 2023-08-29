Major League Baseball
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. fends off fans in bizarre scene at Coors Field
Published Aug. 29, 2023 12:21 a.m. ET

Ronald Acuña Jr. fended off two fans, including one who made contact with him in right field, while sparking the Atlanta Braves to a 14-4 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Acuña tied career highs with four hits and five RBIs, hitting his 29th home run and stealing two bases to increase his major league-leading total to 61. He is one homer shy of becoming the first 30/60 player.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning, just after Atlanta scored four runs to open a 9-4 lead. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan and, as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled by one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

