Major League Baseball Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield dies at 57 Updated Oct. 1, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tim Wakefield — the knuckle-balling workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year — has died. He was 57.

The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. No cause of death is mentioned.

Drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman who set home run records in college, Wakefield converted to a pitcher after mastering the knuckleball in the minor leagues. Relying on the old-timey pitch that had largely fallen into disuse, he went on to win 200 major league games, including 186 with the Red Sox — behind only Cy Young and Roger Clemens in franchise history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

share

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more