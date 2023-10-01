Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Tim Wakefield — the knuckle-balling workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year — has died. He was 57.
The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. No cause of death is mentioned.
Drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman who set home run records in college, Wakefield converted to a pitcher after mastering the knuckleball in the minor leagues. Relying on the old-timey pitch that had largely fallen into disuse, he went on to win 200 major league games, including 186 with the Red Sox — behind only Cy Young and Roger Clemens in franchise history.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2023 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, playoff picture, standings
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
MLB Playoff Watch: What to follow — and what’s still to be decided — on a wild final weekend
-
5 burning MLB questions: Best AL team, World Series dark horses, trade or extend Juan Soto?
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
What we learned in MLB this year: Rule changes ruled, starting pitchers suffered
-
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 30
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?
Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons
-
2023 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, playoff picture, standings
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
MLB Playoff Watch: What to follow — and what’s still to be decided — on a wild final weekend
-
5 burning MLB questions: Best AL team, World Series dark horses, trade or extend Juan Soto?
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
What we learned in MLB this year: Rule changes ruled, starting pitchers suffered
-
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 30
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?
Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons