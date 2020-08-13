Major League Baseball
Betts Makes History With Trio of Homers
3 hours ago

Mookie Betts is already making his mark in La La Land.

On Thursday, Betts hit three homeruns in his first four at-bats in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres. 

It was the sixth time in his career that he's gone yard three times in a single game, tying him for the all-time record.

After being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, Betts went deep in the bottom of the 2nd inning, driving in two runs with a 404-foot blast, giving the Dodgers a 5-2 lead. 

Two innings later, Betts hit a 398-foot solo homerun in the bottom of the 4th inning, immediately after a 2-run homerun from Austin Barnes.

Then, in his next at-bat in the bottom of the 5th inning, Betts knocked in two runs again, smashing his third dinger of the night. 

Betts entered Thursday batting .279 with four homeruns and 10 RBI in 18 games with the Dodgers. 

Betts accomplished the feat five times as a member of the Boston Red Sox:

  • May 31, 2016 in a 6-2 win over Baltimore
  • August 14, 2016 in a 16-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks
  • April 17, 2018 in a 10-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels
  • May 2, 2018 in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals
  • July 26, 2019 in a 10-5 win over the New York Yankees.
