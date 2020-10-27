Major League Baseball Best Of Game 6 Watch Party 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander were live to react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, as the Dodgers capitalized on a stunning pitching change to win their first championship since 1988.

Tuesday's Watch Party featured special guests including Luis Gonzalez, 2020 home run leader Luke Voit, and Urban Meyer, exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.

Here are the best moments from the World Series Game 6 Watch Party.

Kevin Cash faces the music

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell was DEALING in Game 6, throwing 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball with nine Ks over just 73 pitches.

But Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled his starter to the shock of almost every single soul watching the game. And the Watch Party crew had some choice words for Cash after they got over their surprise. ... as much as they could, anyway.

The man, the myth, the legend

Randy Arozarena got the Game 6 festivities started with a first inning home run, adding to his own record for most dingers ever in a single postseason, even if it came in a loss.

Voit, who was teammates with Arozarena in the minor leagues, explained how happy he is for his former running mate – and that it was just two years ago that the Rays slugger was struggling to get on the field at all, bouncing between AA and AAA.

Urban Meyer joins the show

The legendary coach is synonymous with college football, but he's quite a baseball guy, as well. In fact, as he and the crew explained on Tuesday, he was actually drafted in the 13th round of the MLB draft. And back in his baseball days, Coach was rocking one heck of a mustache.

While his career went a different direction, Coach did him one career home run, which he detailed on the show.

A new career for Mookie?

WWE Superstar, former Tag Team Champion, and Los Angeles Dodgers fan Peyton Royce stopped by to help turn the tide for her beloved boys in blue – and share that of all the stars in MLB, Mookie Betts is her pick to best make the move into the squared circle.

Those who watched Game 6 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com were able to stream the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:

