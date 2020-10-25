Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Best Of Game 5 Watch Party

6 hours ago

Nick Swisher, Rick Ankiel, Tino Martinez and Ben Verlander were live for Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, reacting to all the action and answering your questions!

Sunday's Watch Party featured special guests including Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.

Those who watched Game 5 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com were able to stream the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:

Now, here are the top moments from the World Series Game 5 Watch Party.

Who's got the mo'?

The Tampa Bay Rays seemingly had everything pointing in their direction after their epic Game 4 win. Yet the Dodgers came out swinging and established an early lead on Sunday, reclaiming the momentum in the series.

On that note, Tino explained why he believes in momentum, citing his own experience with the Yankees as a particularly poignant example of seizing the advantage.

Strong thoughts on Kershaw

The Dodgers starting pitcher left Game 5 with two outs in the bottom of the 6th and L.A. holding a two-run lead, after tossing 81 total pitches to 21 batters.

It was a sharp performance for Kershaw, but Reggie Jackson isn't convinced that he has what it takes to consistently get his team over the top in October.

Never question Mr. October

Before his special guest appearance was over, Jackson regaled the crew and the audience with a story about how he – and his teammates – convinced manager Billy Martin to move the slugger from the 5 spot to the 4. And you can probably guess what happened next.

