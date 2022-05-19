Ben Verlander's 'Best Of' each MLB division
Ben Verlander isn't cutting corners. He's going division by division.
On his most recent "Flippin' Bats" podcast, Verlander went through each MLB division, singling out the best position player, best pitcher and best team.
Let's see where he landed.
AL EAST
Top position player: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Verlander's thoughts: "Aaron is an MVP candidate right now. He bet on himself, and he is winning. You absolutely love to see it."
Top pitcher: Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
Verlander's thoughts: "He's not throwing 98 miles per hour, but he just pitches, and he changes it up on you."
Top team: New York Yankees
Verlander's thoughts: "The Yankees are the best team in baseball. They've been No. 1 for three weeks in a row."
AL CENTRAL
Top position player: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
Verlander's thoughts: "When he is on the field, he is an MVP-caliber talent, and it's so fun to watch him."
Top pitcher: Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox
Verlander's thoughts: "He's punching out everybody. He's throwing hard, his slider is disgusting. He had one bad game the other day and he still struck out 11 guys!"
Top team: Minnesota Twins
Verlander's thoughts: "I really like what the Minnesota Twins are doing, and to me, right now, the Twins are the best team in the AL Central."
AL WEST
Top position player: Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels
Verlander's thoughts: "Taylor Ward is the first Angels right fielder with two grand slams in a single season since Vladamir Guerrero in 2005. What he's doing is incredible. What the Angles are doing is incredible, and he's a big reason for that."
Top pitcher: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Verlander's thoughts: "It's been remarkable what he's done this year, since coming back from Tommy John Surgery. He's the second-oldest pitcher to come back and pitch in the majors after Tommy John Surgery."
Top team: Houston Astros
Verlander's thoughts: "They could be, and very well might be, the best team in the American League."
NL EAST
Top position player: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Verlander's thoughts: "Coming off an MVP season, he's just continued to be fantastic."
Top pitcher: Pablo López, Miami Marlins
Verlander's thoughts: "His change-up just drops off a table. In the baseball world, we call that a ‘Bugs Bunny change-up.’ It's just nasty."
Top team: New York Mets
Verlander's thoughts: "The Mets aren't going to Met. That saying needs to go because this team is the real deal. Steve Cohen has built a fantastic team that does it all."
NL CENTRAL
Top position player: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Verlander's thoughts: "His name is up there for MVP, in my opinion. I love that he's having the success that he's having."
Top pitcher: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Verlander's thoughts: "Reliever, closer, Josh Hader. Hader could win an MVP this year. He's going to be in the MVP conversation. He's doing stuff that has never been done before as a closer. Every game he's appeared in, he's got the save."
Top team: Milwaukee Brewers
Verlander's thoughts: "What's cool about this team in the regular season is that their pitching staff is good enough, no matter what, that they aren't going to go on awful skids. This pitching staff has the ability to make them a .500 team when the offense isn't playing well."
NL WEST
Top position player: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Verlander's thoughts: "Manny is hitting everything hard right now, and he's playing good defense. What Manny Machado has done this year has been fantastic for the Padres."
Top pitcher: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Verlander's thoughts: "Zac Gallen has a 0.95 ERA, which is the lowest by a starting pitcher in his first five starts of a season in Diamondbacks history."
Top team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Verlander's thoughts: "The Dodgers are the best team in the NL West. They have a full roster; it's complete. They have a great offense and good pitching staff. They're the best team in the NL West."