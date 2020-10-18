Major League Baseball Bellinger's Bomb Sends Dodgers to World Series 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2020 Fall Classic is set.

Here are the key takeaways from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 7 NLCS win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday:

1. Belli Bomb

Clutch – there's no other way to describe it.

If ever there was a bat flip – or in this case, a bat drop – that was earned, Cody Bellinger earned it.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, facing a 2-2 count, the Dodgers centerfielder hit a no-doubter into the stands at Globe Life Field, giving LA a 4-3 lead that would serve as the final score in Game 7 of the NLCS.

It was Bellinger's first hit of the night, after walking twice on the evening, and coming into tonight, Bellinger had only tallied four hits in six games.

More impressive than the home run was the fact that Bellinger fouled off three pitches with the 2-2 count, before hitting the 400-footer.

In fact, right before the homer, Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel, and Ben Verlander were discussing how the one thing Braves pitcher Chris Martin couldn't do was go "middle-middle" on Bellinger.

When he did, Swish & Co. reacted accordingly in FOX Sports' NLCS Game 7 Watch Party, which wil be back for the World Series.

2. Is this the year?

For the third time in four years, the Dodgers will represent the National League in the World Series.

And this year, they made history doing it.

So far, however, LA has twice failed to win the Fall Classic for the NL.

LA sports fans are hoping that history will be on their side this year, a few weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, which has previously been a good sign for LA baseball teams.

3. Looking ahead

The Dodgers and Rays did not face off during the 60-game regular season, but they did account for the best two records in Major League Baseball this season.

LA finished the regular season 43-17, winning the NL West for the eighth consecutive season.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay finished 40-20 and won the AL East for the first time since 2010.

The Dodgers are 9-3 so far in the postseason and the Rays are 9-5, and both teams are coming off Game 7 wins in their respective League Championship series.

Game 1 is set for Monday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

