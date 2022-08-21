Major League Baseball
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani exits early vs. Tigers with stomach virus Angels’ Shohei Ohtani exits early vs. Tigers with stomach virus
Major League Baseball

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani exits early vs. Tigers with stomach virus

3 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning, and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game.

The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

Reporting by Associated Press

