Angels' Shohei Ohtani agrees to $30 million deal for 2023

1 hour ago

Shohei Ohtani has set another record. 

The most talented player in baseball has agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, the team announced. It's the largest single-season salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player, topping Mookie Betts' $27 million deal with the Red Sox in 2020.

For Ohtani, the new pact represents a well-earned $5.5 million raise before the two-way superstar hits the open market. It also keeps him from what would have been a fascinating arbitration hearing given his pitching and hitting exploits. The 28-year-old Ohtani is having arguably a better overall season than his 2021 MVP campaign. 

He's certainly been better on the mound. 

Through Friday's games, he ranks top five in the American League in pitching WAR (5.9), ERA (2.35), wins (15), strikeouts (213) and FIP (2.44), and he leads all of baseball in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (11.9). At the plate, Ohtani ranks top five in the AL in home runs (34), slugging (.529), OPS (.888), total bases (299), triples (6), extra-base hits (69) and intentional walks (13).

Shohei Ohtani loses no-hitter in eighth inning, leads Angels to 4-2 win over Athletics

Shohei Ohtani loses no-hitter in eighth inning, leads Angels to 4-2 win over Athletics
Shohei Ohtani registered 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits in the Angels' victory against the Athletics.

All that production combined with another brilliant but injury-riddled season from Mike Trout hasn't amounted to much team success for the Angels. They sit in third place in the AL West at 71-86, having been eliminated from playoff contention for the eighth consecutive season. 

The franchise's malaise, in addition to owner Arte Moreno looking to sell the club, could leave Ohtani primed to play elsewhere once his contract expires next year. For now, Ohtani will continue to shine in Anaheim.

