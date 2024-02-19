Major League Baseball Angels' Anthony Rendon says baseball 'has never been a top priority' for him Published Feb. 19, 2024 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Angels third basemen Anthony Rendon told reporters Monday that baseball has "never been a top priority" for him as he gets ready to play his fifth season under a seven-year, $245 million contract he signed with the Angels after the 2019 season.

"This is a job," Rendon said. "I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job."

Rendon noted that getting married and having four kids has changed his perspective. Rendon said if baseball gets in the way of those things, he's "leaving." He also said he has been weighing pros and cons of staying in baseball since at least 2014.

But he also emphasized that baseball remains a priority, even if it isn’t his top priority.

"Oh, it’s a priority for sure," Rendon said. "Because it’s my job. I’m here, aren’t I?"

Rendon has dealt with numerous injuries and never appeared in more than 58 games in a season over his four years in Anaheim. Most headlines involving Rendon during 2023 were about him feuding with fans and media members while he remained sidelined.

The Angels are not expected to contend for the postseason in 2024 despite hiring the well-regarded Ron Washington as their new manager, having lost superstar Shohei Ohtani to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout reaffirmed to reporters Monday that he wants to stay with the Angels and play out the remainder of his 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the team despite speculation he might request a trade amid another expected rebuild.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

