Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series is 'Goliath vs. Goliath'

It's Canada vs. the U.S. in the 2025 World Series.

After trailing the series 2-0 and then 3-2, the Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back games at home against the Seattle Mariners to win the American League Championship Series, winning 4-3 in Game 7 on Monday night to set up a date with the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic – and Alex Rodriguez thinks we're in for a good one.

"I think, big picture, for the casual fan out there, I don't think they understand how balanced and how good Toronto is. I think everyone understands the Dodgers' greatness because they've been at this level for the last 10 years as the dominant franchise in the sport with the dominant player in Shohei Ohtani. But this is not David vs. Goliath. This is truly Goliath vs. Goliath," the FOX Sports MLB Studio Analyst said after Toronto's pennant-clinching Game 7 victory. "And don't think Toronto isn't a big market. They have 41 million people in Canada. That's their fan base, and they watch and they watch closely.

"The reason why I think the Blue Jays have a shot is that this team [the Dodgers] is going to be off for six or seven days. They haven't faced live pitching. That's always something you have to be cautious for. They have to fly cross-country, and they're [the Blue Jays] very tough to beat. And now, they got their mojo back, and they're ready to go."

Prior to the ALCS, the Blue Jays, who won an AL-high 94 games in the regular season, defeated the New York Yankees in four games in the AL Division Series.

Toronto has been mashing at the plate this postseason, boasting a collective .296/.355/.523 slash line, with all three percentages (batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage) leading the sport. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been hitting out of his mind, totaling six home runs, 12 RBIs and boasting a .442/.510/.930 slash line, while shortstop Ernie Clement is hitting a whopping .429.

On the West Coast, the Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card Series, beat the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS and swept the Milwaukee Brewers, who won an MLB-best 97 games in the regular season, in the NLCS.

The Dodgers, who have a record $350 million payroll this season, rank second in the sport this postseason in all three slash line categories (.256/.340/.430). However, the Blue Jays have scored 71 runs in 11 games, while the Dodgers have scored 46 runs in 10 games. For Los Angeles, it has primarily leaned on starting pitching, with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani having surrendered just 10 runs across 66.0 innings pitched.

Catch Game 1 of the 2025 World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

