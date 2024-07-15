Major League Baseball AL tabs Orioles' Corbin Burnes vs. NL's Paul Skenes in All-Star Game, lineups revealed Published Jul. 15, 2024 3:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The starting lineups are officially set for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes will get the start for the American League squad, pitting him against Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes, who was tabbed to start for the National League last week.

Burnes has remained one of the game's best pitchers in his first season in Baltimore. The righty is 9-4, holding the third-best ERA in all of baseball (2.43) this season. He's also in the top 10 in the American League in WHIP (1.045), innings pitched (118.2), walks per nine innings pitched (1.896) and wins (nine).

The 29-year-old's strong first half has helped the Orioles have the best record in the AL East and made him one of the frontrunners for AL Cy Young. This is Burnes' fourth All-Star appearance, but the first time he'll be starting an All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, Skenes is getting the start for the National League in his first All-Star appearance. Skenes has had one of the best starts to a career for a pitcher in MLB history since he was called up in May. He's 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA, 89 strikeouts and a 0.920 WHIP in 66.1 innings over 11 starts. While Skenes hasn't pitched enough innings to qualify for the leaderboard in some stats, his ERA and WHIP would both rank in the top three in baseball among qualified pitchers.

Skenes, 22, will be the youngest pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Dwight Gooden in 1986. He's also the fifth rookie to be named the starting pitcher on an All-Star Game.

As for the starting lineups, Burnes will, at the very least, face Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. Those three will hit at the top of the National League's lineup, with Bryce Harper hitting in the cleanup spot.

On the other end, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto will go against Skenes in the first inning. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will hit in the cleanup spot.

Here are the full starting lineups for the National League and American League for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday on FOX and the FOX Sports app:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte

2. Phillies SS Trea Turner

3. Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani

4. Phillies 1B Bryce Harper

5. Brewers C William Contreras

6. Brewers RF Christian Yelich

7. Phillies 3B Alec Bohm

8. Dodgers CF Teoscar Hernandez

9. Padres LF Jurickson Profar

SP: Pirates RHP Paul Skenes

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Guardians LF Steven Kwan

2. Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson

3. Yankees RF Juan Soto

4. Yankees CF Aaron Judge

5. Astros DH Yordan Alvarez

6. Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez

7. Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero

8. Orioles C Adley Rutschman

9. Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

SP: Orioles RHP Corbin Burnes

