734 Days Later
734 Days Later

51 mins ago

It had been over two years since two-time All-Star Yoenis Cespedes last stepped onto the field on July 20, 2018. But in the New York Mets' season opener on Friday, Cespedes made his comeback — and hit a solo home run in the 6th that gave New York the win. 

The former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner has been plagued by injury the past two seasons. In 2018, the 34-year-old star played in 38 games before having surgery on both heels, then missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. 

So Friday's dinger served as a bit of redemption for the Mets slugger, who was essentially speechless after the game. 

And if you look at Cespedes' most recent performances – regardless of when they occurred – he's made a habit of putting runs on the board for New York.

On top of Cespedes' emotional return, Mets fans have to be grinning from ear to ear after Friday's win. 

Not only did they top the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves, Jacob deGrom looked phenomenal in doing so. 

deGrom is the reigning 2-time National League Cy Young Award winner, and even though he earned a no-decision on Friday, he only gave up one hit in five innings, striking out eight and walking one in the process. 

Although deGrom has been dominant in his last 64 starts dating back to 2018, you wouldn't be able to tell based off of the Mets' underwhelming record in those games.

The Mets and Braves will play the second game of their season opening series on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.

