Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Trade Deadline: 10 Impact Moves That Affect The Stretch Run Updated Aug. 1, 2025 6:33 p.m. ET

The Padres shook the industry, the Astros reunited with a franchise icon, and in New York, New York, the relief market was ultra competitive.

But which were the trades that could provide a jolt in the second half as hopeful contenders prepare for pennant races? Here are the 10 most impactful moves for the stretch run:

10. 1B Ryan O’Hearn, OF Ramon Laureano: Baltimore Orioles to San Diego Padres

The headline-grabbing move in a bustling trade deadline day for the Padres was the addition of Mason Miller, but addressing some of their biggest question marks at DH and left field was a huge success for San Diego. A.J. Preller landed Laureano, who’s enjoying the best season of his career, and O’Hearn, a pure rental piece, from the Orioles for six prospects, which was just one of his five deals that involved a total of 22 players ahead of the deadline. While O’Hearn can slot in at both DH and first base, Laureano figures to be the Padres’ everyday left fielder now and in 2026, when he has a team-friendly $6.5 million club option. Both O’Hearn and Laureano provide necessary upgrades in San Diego’s lineup.

9. 3B Ryan McMahon: Colorado Rockies to New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon has made an early impact since his trade to the Yankees. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Any concern about McMahon’s ugly road numbers is already a distant memory. It turns out plucking a player from the hopelessly uncompetitive environment of Colorado and putting him in pinstripes in a pennant race in the Bronx can bring out the best in McMahon. He already notched his first walk-off since being traded to the Yankees, and even though it’s a small sample size, he’s hitting .400 with a 1.020 OPS, four walks and four RBI in 25 plate appearances with New York. The Yankees primarily added McMahon for his excellent defense at the hot corner, but his presence at the plate has been a welcome addition to their lineup depth.

8. RHP Shane Bieber: Cleveland Guardians to Toronto Blue Jays

This was the best under-the-radar deal of the trade deadline. It’s a risky move that could pay off in a huge way for a Blue Jays rotation that needed an ace to take Game 1 in the postseason. The risk is that Bieber hasn’t pitched since April 2024, before he underwent Tommy John surgery, and he suffered a setback after a June rehab outing. But Bieber’s ceiling is Cy-Young level dominance, and if he can return to that light-out version of himself, then Toronto’s starting pitching staff is set for October.

7. 1B Josh Naylor: Arizona Diamondbacks to Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor and fellow trade addition Eugenio Suárez are teaming up with Cal Raleigh to create a power-packed trio for the Mariners. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This move might not get the attention it deserves after Seattle’s blockbuster deal for Eugenio Suarez, but this was a significant and necessary upgrade for the Mariners that addressed their corner infield in a splashy way. Naylor’s 120 OPS+ brings consistent production to a strong lineup that has surprisingly maintained its position as a top five offense in baseball. Plus, Naylor is feisty! That edgy attitude makes a difference in October (who can forget the slugger calling Gerrit Cole his daddy?!). This was an excellent deal in multiple ways for the M's.

6. Closer Ryan Helsley: St. Louis Cardinals to New York Mets

While I knew the Mets aimed to bolster their bullpen before the deadline, the aggressiveness David Stearns showed surprised me. It looked like the Mets did enough with their acquisition of right-handed submariner Tyler Rogers (1.80 ERA) from the Giants. But then came the eyebrow-raising deal for Helsley. Though this bullpen isn’t Padres-level scary (more on that later), the Mets now have a formidable pair of arms behind closer Edwin Diaz and a dynamic relief unit that should befuddle opposing hitters.

5. 3B Carlos Correa: Minnesota Twins to Houston Astros

Though I'm skeptical that this was actually the best, most impactful roster decision for the Astros, particularly considering Correa’s injury history and because he’s not having a good year, reuniting with their championship winner offers a nostalgic bonus and excitement within the clubhouse. No matter how you slice it, this was a special, meaningful deal. It can mean even more if Correa taps into his performance from last year (.905 OPS in 86 games) down the stretch for the first-place Astros.

4. Closer David Bednar: Pittsburgh Pirates to New York Yankees

Brian Cashman was not going to walk away from this year’s trade deadline without landing a high-leverage reliever, and not only did he finally find his man in Bednar, but he was able to pull off a deal for San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval, too. But Bednar, who required a high prospect price and wasn’t easy to wrangle away from Pittsburgh, is the Yankees’ biggest acquisition of the summer. He bolsters a bullpen that’s led by Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, and now the Bronx Bombers, with a healthy Aaron Judge, have no excuse not to win in October.

3. Closer Mason Miller: Athletics to San Diego Padres

Hats off to A.J. Preller for yet another stunning trade deadline. When he traded for Miller, many industry analysts expected Padres closer Robert Suarez to be moved. Instead, San Diego will combine Miller with Suarez to create the best 1-2 punch in baseball at the backend of a bullpen. According to Statcast, Miller has thrown the second-most pitches at or above 100 mph (Jhoan Duran is first) in the major leagues. Pairing him with Suarez, who leads the majors with 30 saves, and the rest of the Padres’ terrifying relief corps, will be a nightmare for hitters. Now add that bullpen to the rest of their improved roster and San Diego looks primed for a deep playoff run.

2. Closer Jhoan Durán: Minnesota Twins to Philadelphia Phillies

The best available reliever went to the team that most desperately needed a closer. We love to see it. The Phillies, for years, have needed a trade-deadline acquisition like Duran, so kudos to Dave Domebrowski for finally pulling it off in a year that the Phillies are facing a ton of pressure to win. Duran has a 2.01 ERA this season, and he’s converted 74 saves in 83 chances spanning across the past four seasons. And, as a bonus, he’s only 27 years old and is under team control through the 2027 season. The flamethrower was undoubtedly the Phillies’ missing piece.

1. 3B Eugenio Suárez: Arizona Diamondbacks to Seattle Mariners

Eugenio Suárez celebrates a run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Man, am I excited to see what Suarez and Cal Raleigh can do together. Suarez joins Seattle with 36 home runs, while Raleigh already has 42 (the most in MLB). So there’s no doubt that the Mariners slugging catcher will eclipse 50 homers, and Suarez looks primed to get there, too. They have the chance to become the first duo of hitters to each record 50 homers in a single season since 1961 (Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris for the Yankees). On top of that, the Mariners were such big winners at the deadline that they could win the AL West for the first time since 2001. Buckle up for an electric stretch run.

Honorable mentions:

Camilo Doval, RHP reliever, New York Yankees

Tyler Rogers, RHP reliever, New York Mets

Griffin Jax, RHP reliever, Tampa Bay Rays

Harrison Bader, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Merrill Kelly, RHP, Texas Rangers

Cedric Mullins, OF, New York Mets

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

