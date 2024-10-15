Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series MVP odds: Ohtani, Soto favored Published Oct. 15, 2024 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the regular-season MVP awards seem to be all but locked up, there is still the matter of NLCS and ALCS MVP, with the World Series MVP race on the horizon.

Shohei Ohtani is the heavy favorite to win the National League regular-season MVP, and he's also atop the oddsboard in the NLCS race.

However, while Aaron Judge has the regular-season American League MVP award all but wrapped up, he has some competition from a few teammates in the ALCS MVP tilt.

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 15.

2024 NLCS MVP ODDS:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Francisco Lindor, Mets: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mark Vientos, Mets: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

2024 ALCS MVP ODDS:

Juan Soto, Yankees: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

The rapid nature of the MLB postseason causes the odds to shift day-to-day, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Ohtani and Soto are the favorites.

Through two games in the NLCS, in seven at-bats, Ohtani has two runs, two hits and an RBI. He's also been walked three times and struck out twice.

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor, second on the NL oddsboard, has one home run and one RBI through two games.

As for the ALCS, Soto had one home run, two hits and an RBI in Game 1. He's been walked once and struck out once.

Judge is second on the AL oddsboard, despite not tallying a hit in Game 1 against the Guardians. He led baseball in home runs during the regular season, but has yet to hit a dinger in the playoffs.

