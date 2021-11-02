Major League Baseball 2022 World Series odds: Dodgers, Astros early favorites after Braves' win 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Braves are your 2021 World Series champions! And while congratulations are certainly in order, it's never too early to start thinking about next season.

In fact, FOX Bet has already released its 2022 World Series odds, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros are the favorites from their respective leagues, with the Dodgers the betting favorites to win it all.

Yet the Braves aren't far behind. Here are the 2022 World Series odds for all 30 teams following Atlanta's 2021 World Series win.

Los Angeles Dodgers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Houston Astros: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Atlanta Braves: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

New York Yankees: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chicago White Sox: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

San Diego Padres: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Boston Red Sox: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

San Francisco Giants: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New York Mets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

St. Louis Cardinals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oakland Athletics: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Seattle Mariners: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Washington Nationals: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Detroit Tigers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Colorado Rockies: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Minnesota Twins: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Miami Marlins: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kansas City Royals: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Chicago Cubs: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Texas Rangers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

The Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2020, also opened the 2021 season as favorites to win the championship, although their odds before Opening Day were +350, compared to their +500 opening line for 2022.

The Braves, meanwhile, were +1000 to win the 2021 World Series before last season began, while the Astros were +2500 longshots before coming up two wins short of a championship.

Can Atlanta repeat? Will the Dodgers make it two in three years? Or will a team like the Yankees (+1000) or Giants (+1600) follow in the footsteps of the Braves and Astros by making it to the Fall Classic as underdogs of 10-to-1 or more?

