PGA Championship: Tiger Woods' tee time, how to watch and more

Tiger Woods’ comeback tour continues this weekend alongside a couple familiar faces.

The 15-time majors winner will compete in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only his second event since being seriously injured in a car accident last year.

Woods last won the PGA Championship in 2007, which was also the last time this event was held at Southern Hills.

The 46-year-old legend has been paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The trio begins play on the back nine and tees off on No. 10 at 9:11 a.m. ET in Thursday's first round, and on No. 1 at 2:36 p.m. in Friday's second round.

McIlroy has won four majors, and he became only the third golfer to do so by 25 (Woods, Jack Nicklaus). He’s won two PGA Championships but hasn’t won a major since 2014.

Spieth, who supplanted McIlroy as the world’s top player midway through the last decade, is searching for his fourth major victory and first since 2017. The PGA Championship is the only major he hasn’t won. The 28-year-old is vying to become the third-youngest golfer to complete the career Grand Slam (Woods, Nicklaus).

Woods is aiming for his 83rd PGA Tour title, which would break a tie with Sam Snead. He finished 47th at the Masters in April.

Phil Mickelson, the winner of last year's PGA Championship, withdrew from this year's event. In 2021, he became the oldest victor (50) in major championship history after winning at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

But Mickelson is on a self-imposed hiatus amid speculation that he might sign up for Greg Norman's new Saudi-backed golf series, and in February he accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed."

Mickelson is the first PGA champion not to defend since Woods was recovering from knee surgery in 2008 and skipped Oakland Hills.

"It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here," Woods said. "Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour and committed to the legacy of the tour have pushed back against, and he’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that. But I think that some of his views on how the tour could be run, should be run, been a lot of disagreement there."

On Tuesday, pairings and tee times were announced for the first two rounds at Southern Hills' par 70 course. Here’s a viewer’s guide for the second men’s major of the year.

Notable pairings, tee times

Thursday, Round 1

Tee No. 1

Tee No. 10

TV, Streaming schedule

Thursday

Round 1 ESPN+ Coverage: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday

Round 2 ESPN+ Coverage: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)'

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday

Round 3 ESPN+ Coverage: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Round 3 ESPN Telecast: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 12-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 3 CBS Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday

Round 4 ESPN+ Coverage: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Round 4 ESPN Telecast: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 12-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 4 CBS Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

