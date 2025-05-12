PGA Tour 2025 PGA Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, long-shot bets to make Published May. 12, 2025 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second major tournament of the PGA Tour season is set for this weekend, with the 107th edition of the PGA Championship going down at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There have been three PGA events in May so far, with Scottie Scheffler winning the Byron Nelson, Sepp Straka winning the Truist Championship and Ryan Fox winning the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Favorites

World No. 1 Scheffler enters this weekend's tournament as the favorite. His best finish at the PGA came in 2023, when he finished tied for second. While he has two Masters titles under his belt, the 28-year-old star has yet to win the PGA, U.S. Open or British Open. Last year's PGA winner Xander Schauffele is fifth on the oddsboard, while three-time winner Brooks Koepka is 10th on the board.

2025 PGA Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Rory McIlroy : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Bryson DeChambeau : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jon Rahm : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Xander Schauffele : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ludvig Åberg: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Thomas : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Joaquin Niemann : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brooks Koepka : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tyrrell Hatton : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Hideki Matsuyama : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Viktor Hovland : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tommy Fleetwood : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Patrick Cantlay : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Jordan Spieth : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Shane Lowry : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Sepp Straka : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Russell Henley : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Conners : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Jason Day : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Wyndham Clark : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the 2025 PGA Championship, there are several big-name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Brooks Koepka: +3500 — Three-time winner who has five major titles overall and is now on the LIV Golf tour

Collin Morikawa: +2200 — World No. 4 who has two major wins, including the 2020 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas: +2200 — Two-time PGA Championship winner who won in 2017, the last time the tournament was at Quail Hollow

Jon Rahm to lead at end of Round 1: +3000

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share