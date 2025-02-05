LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Feb. 5, 2025 2:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The 2025 LIV Golf season officially gets underway on Feb. 6. The opening event takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with live coverage on FOX Sports .

Each tournament features 54 holes played over three rounds with shotgun starts, where all teams begin play simultaneously on different holes.

Unlike traditional golf leagues, LIV features 13 teams comprised of four players, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. The teams are:

4Aces GC

Cleeks GC

Crushers GC

Fireballs GC

HyFlyers GC

Iron Heads GC

Legion XIII

Majesticks GC

RangeGoats GC

Ripper GC

Smash GC

Stinger GC

Torque GC

A collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships highlight the LIV roster, including 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), 2024 Team Champion Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), plus many more.

All 54 players (including two wild-card players) will compete in the three-day events. The player with the lowest score after 54 holes wins individual honors, while the team with the lowest total score wins the title. Competitors accumulate points for individual and team championship honors at season's end.

Favorites

Tyrrell Hatton is the favorite to win the tournament at +650, followed by Jon Rahm at +700 and Bryson DeChambeau at +750. Hatton finished fourth in individual points last season and won one event, taking home the LIV Golf Nashville event. Rahm dominated the 2024 season, finishing first in individual points total prize money and tied for the most event victories with two. And although DeChambeau didn't win a LIV event last season, 2024 was a strong year for him — taking home the U.S. Open and finishing second at the PGA Championship.

Here are the rest of the odds as of Feb. 5, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

LIV Golf: Riyadh Odds & Field

Tyrrell Hatton: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jon Rahm: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Cameron Smith: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Abraham Ancer: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

David Puig: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Patrick Reed: +2600 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Sergio Garcia: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Talor Gooch: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Marc Leishman: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Dean Burmester: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Lucas Herbert: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Paul Casey: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Dustin Johnson: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Peter Uihlein: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

Tom McKibbin: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Cameron Tringale: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Branden Grace: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ben Campbell: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jason Kokrak: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Richard Bland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Matthew Wolff: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Adrian Meronk: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Thomas Pieters: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Caleb Suratt: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Kevin Na: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Yubin Jang: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ollie Schniederjans: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Charles Howell III: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the opening LIV event in Riyahd, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Brooks Kopeka: +1600

Patrick Reed: +2600

Louis Oosthuizen: +2600

Sergio Garcia: +2600

Bubba Watson to finish Top 20: +175

Tyrell Hatton and Jon Rahm both to finish Top 5: +200

Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia both to finish Top 10: +360

Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka both to finish Top 5: +700

