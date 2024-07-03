PGA Tour
2024 John Deere Classic odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field
PGA Tour

2024 John Deere Classic odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field

Updated Jul. 3, 2024 5:19 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

We came so close to hitting another long-shot bet last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as both Min Woo Lee and Aaron Rai finished one stroke behind eventual winner Cameron Davis.

Alas, we move on.

This week, the PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. This tournament will be played at TPC Deere Run, which is a par-71 course that's 7,268 yards long. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy each remain off the tour until it heads overseas in the coming weeks. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and a few other notables are also out for this event, so we're seeing some new faces atop the betting board this week.

Sungjae Im is the current favorite at +1400, and Sepp Straka isn't too far behind him at +1600. Straka won last year's tournament, defeating the rest of the field by at least two strokes.

J.T. Poston, the 2022 winner, comes in at +3000.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS LIST

Sungjae Im: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Sepp Straka: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Aaron Rai: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Jordan Spieth: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Denny McCarthy: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Davis Thompson: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Maverick McNealy: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Keith Mitchell: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Jason Day: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
J.T. Poston: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Nick Dunlap: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Adam Svensson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 7/3

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Aaron Rai +2000
J.T. Poston +3000
Lucas Glover +4500
Eric Cole +4500
Jhonnatan Vegas +9000
Troy Merritt +22000

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
PGA Tour
share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes