College Football
Who Will Replace FSU's Mike Norvell? 5 Coaching Candidates To Watch
College Football

Who Will Replace FSU's Mike Norvell? 5 Coaching Candidates To Watch

Updated Nov. 2, 2026 11:48 p.m. ET

As the college football coaching carousel continues to grow, Florida State made its move after firing Mike Norvell following its 36-24 loss to Clemson.

Offensive analyst Rick Stockstill has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Still, the university announced it will begin its national search for a head coach immediately.

Florida State has yet to clinch a double-digit win season since 2023, when it finished 13-1. So who should the program target as it begins its head coaching search?

Here are potential replacements for Florida State:

Georgia BulldogsGlenn Schumann, Georgia

(Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann could be one of the coordinators to watch in this coaching carousel. Especially as Schumann leads a defense that sits atop the SEC in points allowed per game with 14.1, Schumann brings the defensive leadership that Florida State could be looking for if it wants to climb towards ACC dominance. This season under Norvell, Florida State ranked 127th in total defense and allowed an average of 427 yards per game.

New Mexico LobosJason Eck, New Mexico

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Mexico’s Jason Eck has emerged as a name to watch in this season's carousel. Although he’s a head coach with offensive line experience, Eck has led the Lobos to an impressive 7-1 start, with their only loss to then-No. 14 Oklahoma. In his second season as New Mexico’s coach, Eck has proven to be a winner, compiling an overall 16-5 record and a 10-2 conference record. After seven seasons with Norvell, Florida State could benefit from an up-and-coming coach with only five losses so far.

Miami (FL) HurricanesShannon Dawson, Miami

(Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is an intriguing candidate because of his ACC experience. After helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game last season, Dawson has continued his success this season. Miami currently sits second in FBS in offensive yards per game with 534.9 yards and first in points per game with 47.1. While someone like Schumann could bolster Florida State's defense as a head coaching candidate, Dawson brings proven offensive success within the conference.

Boise State BroncosSpencer Danielson, Boise State

(Photo by Tyler McFarland/Getty Images)

Like Eck, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson brought immediate success to the Broncos when he became head coach. In Danielson’s third season leading the Broncos, he compiled a 28-8 overall record, a College Football Playoff berth, and a Mountain West championship. With a defensive background, serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator before being named head coach, his expertise could fare well, similar to Schumann’s, and get Florida State a fresh coaching style from a Group of Six program.

Wake Forest Demon DeaconsJake Dickert, Wake Forest

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wake Forest's Jake Dickert might be one of the hotter names in this year's coaching carousel. Dickert has led the Demon Deacons to a strong 7-1 record and a 2nd-place finish in the ACC, just behind No. 1-ranked Miami. Notably, through Wake Forest's eight games this season, the Demon Deacons have outscored their opponents 313-116 and have scored 30-plus points in every game. For a Florida State offense that has struggled to find consistency, Dickert's early success with the Demon Deacons could be the key for Florida State as its head coach.

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