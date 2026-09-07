How Much Does Mike Norvell Get After Firing? Contract, Buyout Details

Florida State fired head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday following its 36-24 loss to Clemson.

After leading Florida State to a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship in 2023, Florida State finished 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025. Now, Norvell was fired after Florida State's 3-5 start to the season.

Norvell compiled an overall record of 41-39 at Florida State, including a 23-30 record in ACC play through six-plus seasons. As FSU now begins its national search for a new head coach, what are Norvell's contract and buyout details?

What Was Mike Norvell's 2026 Salary?

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell takes the field ahead of the Seminoles' matchup against No. 19 SMU, which was delayed nearly two hours. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Norvell signed an eight-year contract extension prior to the 2024 season valued at more than $84 million through 2031, averaging roughly $10 million annually. Following the 2024 season, Norvell agreed to a restructured arrangement that directed $4.5 million toward institutional revenue-sharing initiatives. His contract includes a scheduled $150,000 salary increase each season.

How Much Much Does Florida State Owe Norvell?

Because Florida State fired Norvell during the season, Norvell is set to be owed a total of $50.3 million. (If Florida State had fired Norvell after the 2026 season, the buyout figure would've dropped to roughly $45.6 million.)

According to On3.com, Norvell is owed 85% of his remaining salary and supplemental compensation. The buyout would reportedly be paid in monthly installments of approximately $800,000 through 2031 if fired after this season.

What Is Florida State's Toughest Games And Remaining Schedule?

Florida State opened the 2026 season with a home win over New Mexico State before suffering back-to-back losses to SMU and Alabama. Florida State also fell to conference foes Louisville, Miami (2OT) and Clemson.

The remaining schedule includes a road contest at Boston College on Nov. 7 and the regular-season finale against rival Florida on Nov. 27 in Tallahassee.

Florida State's 2026 Football Schedule: