College Football Which 10 FBS Teams From The 2010s Have The Highest Winning Percentage? Updated Aug. 16, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The history of college football is defined by dominant eras (e.g. the Bear Bryant era at Alabama and the Woody Hayes era at Ohio State). As of late, there have been plenty of powerhouse programs who have won back-to-back national titles and have consistently been the undisputed team to beat in their conference year in and year out.

That said, we're going back in time to the 2010s to see which teams won the most games throughout the decade.

Here are the 10 programs with the best winning percentage in the 2010s (2010 season through the 2019 season).

10 FBS Teams With The Highest Winning Percentage In The 2010s

Georgia won 100 games in the 2010s. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs were a model of consistency in the 2010s. Granted, a national championship continued to elude them. Georgia won double-digit games in four of the last five seasons that head coach Mark Richt was at the helm from 2011-15 (including the bowl game that he didn't coach) and ripped off three consecutive 11-plus-win seasons to close out that decade under Kirby Smart (2017-19). Moreover, the Bulldogs appeared in the College Football Playoff in both the 2017 and 2019 seasons, including an appearance in the national championship game in the former season.

Stanford won three Pac-12 titles in the 2010s. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2010 season would be Jim Harbaugh's last hurrah at Stanford, as it earned a trip to the Orange Bowl and finished 12-1. Then-offensive coordinator David Shaw was promoted to head coach in 2011 and preserved the Cardinal's status as a Pac-12 powerhouse. In five of Shaw's first six seasons as head coach, Stanford posted double-digit wins and won at least nine games in seven of his first eight seasons. Stanford, which won three Pac-12 titles in the 2010s, cranked out huge NFL talent in that decade — RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Richard Sherman and QB Andrew Luck.

Three Wisconsin running backs led the nation in rushing in the 2010s. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The Badgers ran the ball as well as anybody in the sport and had the leading rusher in the nation three times (Montee Ball in 2011, Melvin Gordon in 2014 and Jonathan Taylor in 2018). Simply put, they were a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. Under head coach Bret Bielema, Wisconsin won three consecutive Big Ten title honors from 2010-12 and would later win double-digit games in seven of 10 years in that decade and be bowl eligible in each of those seasons; Gary Anderson served as head coach from 2013-14, with Paul Chryst carrying out the rest of the decade. Wisconsin cranked out star players, including DL J.J. Watt, LB T.J. Watt, QB Russell Wilson and the aforementioned Taylor.

Oregon posted six double-digit winning seasons in the 2010s. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ducks quacked early and often in that decade. In the first two years (2010-11), Oregon won back-to-back Pac-12 championships under head coach Chip Kelly and won 11-plus games in each of the first five seasons even after Kelly left for the NFL following the 2012 season. Oregon finished the decade on a high note with a 12-2 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and included its fourth Pac-12 title of the decade, the other coming in 2014. Appearing in two national title games (2010 and 2014 seasons) and producing two quarterbacks that were taken in the top 10 selections of the NFL Draft (Marcus Mariota in 2015 and Justin Herbert in 2020), the Ducks were a perennial national contender. The one thing that Oregon didn't come away with in the 2010s, though, was an actual national championship title.

The Tigers won two SEC Championships in the 2010s. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LSU was among the sport's best in the first half of the 2010s, winning double-digit games in each of the first four years, but the best season in that run (2011) ended with a 21-0 loss to archrival Alabama in the national championship. Then, after a respectable five-year run, the Tigers put the pieces together for an extraordinary 2019 season. LSU went 15-0 and thrashed its way through the SEC, beating defending-champion Clemson in the national championship behind eventual 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow. The Tigers won two SEC titles in the 2010s (2011 and 2019) and produced 15 total first-round NFL draft picks in that decade.

Boise State won five conference championship honors in the 2010s. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After going 12-1 and winning conference title honors in its final season in the Western Athletic Conference (2010), Boise State joined the Mountain West and inflicted pain on teams in the Rockies. While winning 2012 Mountain West Conference honors, the Broncos went on to win the 2014, 2017 and 2019 Mountain West Championship Game, which was first implemented for the 2013 season. Boise State won double-digit games in all but two seasons in the 2010s, with an 8-5 campaign in 2013 being its worst season. Head coach Chris Peterson, who took over a high-level program in 2006, passed the program off in great condition to Bryan Harsin in 2014, and Harsin continued the tradition of Boise State dominance through the end of that decade.

Oklahoma produced the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in both 2018 and 2019. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Oklahoma controlled the Big 12 for the better part of the decade. In fact, it won the Big 12 Championship in 2010 and in each of the last five seasons of that decade (2015-19). Bob Stoops' 18-year run as head coach ended after the 2016 season, with Oklahoma continuing to be a blue-chip program. Then-offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley was promoted to head coach for the 2017 season, and the Sooners continued to roll, making the College Football Playoff in each of his first two seasons in command (2017 and 2019). Oklahoma won double-digit games in all but one year in the 2010s, and not only produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in 2017 and 2018, but also the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in back-to-back years in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray (2018 and 2019, respectively).

Clemson won two National Championships in the 2010s. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney was named Clemson's head coach during the 2008 season and in the years that followed, the Tigers became the class of the ACC. From 2011-19, the Tigers won six ACC titles, won double-digit games in each of those seasons and, of course, won two national titles (2016 and 2018 seasons), while appearing in four national title games. Excluding the 2010 season, Clemson posted a 111-16 record in the 2010s and was the only team from the ACC to appear in the College Football Playoff, which was established in the 2014 season, in that decade.

Ohio State won 105 games in the 2010s. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2010, Andy gave his beloved toys to Bonnie in "Toy Story 3." In similar fashion, head coach Urban Meyer handed off the esteemed Ohio State football program to then-offensive coordinator Ryan Day for the 2019 season. Whether it was under Meyer or Day, "Hang on Sloopy" could be heard across the Midwest as the Buckeyes imposed their way on opponents in the 2010s. Ohio State won four Big Ten titles, including in each of the last three years of that decade (2017-19), appeared in the four-team College Football Playoff in three of its first six seasons and won the national championship in the 2014 season — the first season of the playoff format. Excluding the 2011 season, Ohio State won 11-plus games in every year of the 2010s.

Alabama won four National Championships in the 2010s. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"The Thunder Rolls" in Oklahoma, and the Crimson Tide rolls in Alabama. Nick Saban's squad closed out the 2000s with a 12-win 2008 season, followed by an undefeated national championship season in 2009. It turned out to be the tip of the iceberg. Winning double-digit games in each of the next 10 seasons, Alabama won five SEC titles, posted just one three-plus loss season (2010), appeared in the first five College Football Playoffs and won four national championships (2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017) in the 2010s. Alabama produced 29 first-round draft picks in that decade.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share