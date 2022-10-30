College Football Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list.

Here are Klatt's updated rankings following Week 9.

1. Tennessee (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 9 result: Defeated Kentucky , 44-6

Why they're ranked here: With the win against Kentucky, Tennessee secured its first undefeated record (4-0) in the month of October since going 3-0 in 2006. Saturday’s 38-point win marks Tennessee’s largest margin of victory over a ranked SEC opponent since Oct. 13, 1990, when the Vols defeated No. 9 Florida, 45-3.

Key stat: With 44 points in Saturday’s victory, Tennessee has reached the 30-point plateau in 11 straight games dating back to last season. That streak is currently tops in the SEC and the longest in school history.

What's next? Expect fireworks when Tennessee (8-0) takes on Georgia (8-0) in Week 10 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

2. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Penn State , 44-31

Why they're ranked here: Ohio State is just the 12th team in CFB history to score 44-plus points in seven straight games while also winning each of those games by double digits. Since 2012, the Buckeyes are 103-1 in regular-season games when leading by 10-plus at any point.

Key stat: Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau became the only player since 2000 to have two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same game.

What's next? The Buckeyes (8-0) will travel to take on Northwestern (1-7) in Week 10 ( Saturday, 12 p.m. ET ).

3. Georgia (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 9 result: Defeated Florida , 42-20

Why they're ranked here: The Bulldogs now have won 23 straight regular-season games, including their last 16 SEC games. Georgia's 555 yards of total offense were the most-ever against the Gators.

Key stat: Tight end Brock Bowers became the first Georgia tight end with 150 receiving yards in a game since Randy McMichael recorded 156 against Georgia Tech in 2000.

What's next? The Bulldogs (8-0) will play host to Tennessee (8-0) in an SEC tilt in Week 10 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 9 result: Defeated Michigan State , 29-7

Why they're ranked here: After its win, Michigan is 8-0 for the third time since 1997 (2006 and 2016). The Wolverines made effective second-half adjustments in Saturday's tilt with their in-state rivals to maintain their undefeated record.

Key stat: With their 29-7 win over Michigan State, Michigan now has six wins by 20+ points, tied for the most in the FBS with Georgia and Ohio State.

What's next? The Wolverines (8-0) will travel to take on Rutgers (4-4) in Week 10 ( Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET ).

5. TCU (Previous ranking: 7)

Week 9 result: Defeated West Virginia , 41-31

Why they're ranked here: Sonny Dykes became the first head coach in Big 12 history to start 8-0 in their first season in the conference. Despite a slow start against West Virginia, the Horned Frogs succeeded in preserving their undefeated season, putting them in a good position for the Big 12 Championship Game come December.

Key stat: This is TCU's fifth 8-0 start over the last 20 seasons. Only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Boise State have more such starts during this span.

What's next? The Horned Frogs (8-0) will play host to in-state foe Texas Tech (4-4) in Week 10 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

6. Alabama (Previous ranking: 5)

Week 8 result: Defeated Mississippi State , 30-6 (Bye in Week 9)

Why they're ranked here: The Tide's 120 SEC wins since Nick Saban took over in 2007 are by far the most in the conference. Georgia is second with 96 wins over that period.

Key stat: Since 2007, Alabama has scored 50 or more points in 41 games, 11 more than Auburn for the most such games in the SEC.

What's next? After a bye week, Alabama (7-1) will travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU (6-2) in a Week 10 showdown ( Saturday, 7 p.m. ET ).

7. Clemson (Previous ranking: 6)

Week 8 result: Defeated Syracuse , 27-21 (Bye in Week 9)

Why they're ranked here: Clemson is one of three teams in the FBS to have at least three wins over ranked teams this season.

Key stat: Since 2018, Clemson and Alabama are the only two teams to have three or more 8-0 starts in the FBS.

What's next? The Tigers (8-0) will travel to take on Notre Dame (5-3) in Week 10 ( Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET ).

8. Oregon (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 9 result: Defeated Cal, 42-24

Why they're ranked here: After its win against Cal, Oregon has now won 15 straight games in which it was leading at halftime. The Ducks scored 40-plus points for the seventh straight game, doing so for the first time since 2014. It was also their 26th straight win when scoring 40-plus points.

Key stat: This season, the Ducks have outscored opponents 142-72 in the second quarter alone.

What's next? The Ducks (7-1) will travel to Boulder to face Colorado (1-7) in Week 10 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

9. UCLA (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 9 result: Defeated Stanford, 38-13

Why they're ranked here: UCLA held Stanford to just 13 points on Saturday. The Bruins have now won 44 straight games when holding their opponent to fewer than 20 points and 63 in a row in the regular season.

Key stat: UCLA improved its overall record to 7-1 on the 2022 season with the win over Stanford. This marks the first time since 2005 that a Bruins team has entered the month of November with at least seven wins.

What's next? The Bruins (7-1) will travel to play Arizona State (3-5) in Week 10 (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET).

10. Utah (Previous ranking: 10)

Week 9 result: Defeated Washington State , 21-17

Why they're ranked here: Head coach Kyle Whittingham earned his 150th career win, all at Utah, and is 150-72 since taking over the Utes in 2005. He is the winningest head coach in program history.

Key stat: Utah is one of just 14 schools to have more than five games with 150 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. It is also one of just 10 teams to hold opponents to under 35% on third downs and be at least +130 on point differential for the season.

What's next? The Utes (6-2) will play host to Arizona (3-5) in Week 10 (Saturday, TBA).

