TCU tops SMU in long-running rivalry game that could be nearing its end
TCU tops SMU in long-running rivalry game that could be nearing its end

Updated Sep. 23, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET

Chandler Morris threw for three touchdowns, Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a score and TCU wore down SMU in the second half of a 34-17 victory in the Dallas-Fort Worth rivalry Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (3-1) intercepted Preston Stone twice after halftime in a second consecutive victory in the "Iron Skillet" game, which was played for the 102nd time but isn’t scheduled beyond 2025.

Tight end Jared Wiley caught two short touchdown passes in the first half from Morris, who was 23 of 32 for 261 yards in his first game against the school near the Dallas high school he attended, Highland Park.

Morris’ third touchdown came on fourth-and-2 to another tight end, Chase Curtis, with the TCU trying to get a first down to run out the clock in the final two minutes. Curtis got behind the defense for the 36-yard score.

The Horned Frogs got 13 points out of three long drives to start the second half and should have had more after Josh Newton’s 53-yard interception return to the SMU 10-yard on the final play of the third quarter.

TCU botched a fake field goal when holder Jordy Sandy slipped trying to get up to throw. The Mustangs had the play covered anyway.

SMU (2-2) had a chance to get within 10 points after Stone’s 51-yard completion to Jordan Kerley, but Bud Clark picked off Stone in the end zone three plays later. Stone was 16 of 35 for 258 yards.

Chandler Morris finds Chase Curtis for a 36-yard TD

The Horned Frogs led 14-10 at halftime after their two-game run without allowing an offensive touchdown ended on Camar Wheaton’s 1-yard plunge late in the second quarter.

The Mustangs’ bid for a third consecutive road win in the series — despite 12 losses in 15 meetings overall — never had much chance after halftime.

TCU settled for field goals on drives of 12 and 11 plays to start the second half before Bailey finally got the Frogs in the end zone on a 24-yard run for a 27-10 lead late in the third. Bailey has three 100-yard rushing games in the first four weeks.

TCU's Chandler Morris connects with Jared Wiley

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs averaged 54 points and 512 yards in victories over Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M. While they moved the ball fairly well in a pair of road losses to Power Five teams, the points just weren’t there. SMU had 366 yards in a 28-11 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, then gained 416 against the Frogs.

TCU: Coach Sonny Dykes has a personal four-game winning streak in the SMU series. The Mustangs won twice in Fort Worth under him, including his final season in Dallas in 2021. TCU is 2-0 in the series since he switched schools.

UP NEXT

SMU: The final season in the American Athletic Conference starts with a visit from Charlotte next Saturday. The Mustangs are headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.

TCU: The Big 12 home opener is next Saturday against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs extended their conference regular-season winning streak to 10 games with a 36-13 victory at Houston last week in the Cougars’ Big 12 debut.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

