TCU-Baylor, USC-UCLA: Week 12 by the numbers

No. 4 TCU will try to remain unbeaten and stay on course for a berth in the College Football Playoff when it takes on Baylor on Saturday on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The Horned Frogs (10-0) are one of only four undefeated teams left in FBS and have a clear path to the national semifinals if they can win out. The Bears (6-4), meanwhile, will be trying to bounce back after their three-game winning streak was snapped by Kansas State last week.

There are other big matchups Saturday that will impact the chase to be one of college football's four playoff teams, including No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The one-loss Trojans still have a shot at the playoffs, but likely have to win out and win the Pac-12 championship.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 12.

SATURDAY

No. 4 TCU (10-0) at Baylor (6-4)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

57-53-7: TCU has a slight edge in this series, but has won six of the last seven.

5: TCU’s five wins over ranked opponents equals the combined total of the other three undefeated teams (Georgia, two; Ohio State, two; Michigan, one).

10-0: TCU is 10-0 for the first time since 2010, when it went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl. TCU coach Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in TCU and Big 12 history to be 10-0 in his first season.

60+: TCU is No. 1 in the FBS with nine plays of at least 60 yards.

65.9%: Max Duggan's completion percentage is chasing TCU’s single-season record (67.3%).

13: Baylor's Richard Reese ranks second among NCAA freshmen in rushing TDs (13) and in rushing yards (852).

0-3: Baylor is winless in three tries against ranked foes this season.

31: Baylor has the second-most interceptions in the nation over the last two seasons, trailing only Iowa (35).

Illinois (7-3) at No. 3 Michigan (10-0)

Noon ET

3: Illinois has three wins over teams ranked in the top 15 in total defense (Iowa, No. 3; Minnesota, No. 8; Wisconsin, No. 14).

1-2: Michigan and Illinois enter the week ranked first and second, respectively, in total defense.

1,442: The rushing yards for Illinois' Chase Brown, most in the nation. He also leads the nation in all-purpose yards (1,615).

78: Illinois' Johnny Newton (46) and Seth Coleman (32) have 78 combined pressures, the most in the Big Ten among teammates, according to PFF.

71-23-2: Michigan has dominated this series, including five straight wins.

18: Michigan RB Blake Corum is the national leader in total TDs (18). He is second in rushing TDs (17) and points (108) as well as third in rushing (1,349 yards).

+30.2: Michigan (+30.2) and Ohio State (+31.2) are the only teams in the country beating their opponents by more than 30 points per game, on average.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)

3:30 p.m. ET

59.4: Ohio State has averaged 59.4 PPG in seven games against Maryland, all of them Buckeyes victories.

7: Ohio State is seventh in the nation in both total defense (271.5 YPG) and scoring defense (15.6 PPG).

30-1: Ryan Day's record as a head coach in Big Ten games.

78: Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud is fourth in Big Ten history with 78 touchdown passes thrown. Only J.T. Barrett (104), Drew Brees (90) and Chad Henne (87) threw more.

54-16: Maryland has outscored opponents 54-16 in the third quarter this season. Only Michigan (nine) has allowed fewer points in the third quarter this season.

2: QB Taulia Tagovailoa is second all-time in Maryland history in completions (595), passing yards (7,023) and touchdowns (47). He is 56 completions, 279 yards and three touchdowns from being first in those categories.

2004: That's the last time Maryland defeated a top-five team (No. 5 Florida State).

Texas (6-4) at Kansas (6-4)

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

16-4: Texas has ruled this series overall and is 7-3 in games at Kansas.

1: Bijan Robinson is the only FBS player to have more than 1,000 rushing yards (1,158) and 300 receiving yards (314). His 1,472 total yards (rushing and receiving) are second in the nation, 42 behind Illinois' Chase Brown.

9: Texas receiver Xavier Worthy leads the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns, with nine. That also ranks eighth in the FBS.

7.33: Kansas is averaging 7.33 yards per play this season, which ranks second nationally behind Ohio State (7.60). The Jayhawks are on pace to break the school record of 6.40, which was set in 1950.

500: Kansas has posted five games of at least 500 yards of total offense this season. That is the best mark since the 2007 team posted seven such games in 13 contests. From 2018 to 2021, Kansas posted six games of at least 500 yards of total offense in 45 games.

2: A Kansas win would give the Jayhawks a second straight win over Texas for the second time in school history. Kansas beat Texas in their first two meetings — 1901 and 1938.

Iowa (6-4) at Minnesota (7-3)

4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

7: Iowa has won seven straight vs. Minnesota, but only leads the all-time series 43-42-2.

114: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has 114 career Big Ten Conference victories, one shy of tying Amos Alonzo Stagg for third place all-time.

28: Iowa’s defense has scored 28 points via four touchdowns and two safeties this season.

10: Iowa’s defense has held seven opponents to 10 points or fewer this season. It is the first time since 1991 that the defense has held seven opponents to 10 points or fewer.

274.0: Minnesota ranks eighth in the country by allowing only 274.0 total yards per contest.

18: Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for at least 100 yards in 18 straight games, the longest such streak by any FBS player since 2000. If Ibrahim rushes for 100 yards Saturday, it would be his 24th 100-yard game, breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for most in school history.

0-6: P.J Fleck is looking for his first win against Iowa as a college head coach. He's 0-5 at Minnesota and 0-6 overall.

No. 7 USC (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2)

8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

9-1: USC’s 9-1 start is its best since the 2008 team went 12-1 and won the Rose Bowl.

424: USC's 424 points its most through 10 games in school history (the 2005 team scored 484 points through 10 games, but those wins were vacated due to NCAA penalty).

13-11-1: UCLA leads this series when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll. But USC leads the series all-time with a mark of 49-33-7 (dating to 1929, a 76-0 Trojans win).

31: USC QB Caleb Williams is No. 3 in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 31 passing TDs.

11.5: USC's Tuli Tuipulotu has 11.5 sacks this season, the most by a Trojan since Kenechi Udeze set the USC record with 16.5 sacks in the 2003 season.

145: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 11,569 yards in career total offense, 145 short of Brett Hundley's (2011-14) school record.

1: UCLA is the only team in the country that has exceeded 2,400 rushing yards and 2,600 passing yards this season.

No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2)

10:30 p.m. ET

23-12: Oregon leads the all-time series, including 13-5 against Utah in Eugene.

1: Oregon's offense leads FBS in first downs per game (28.0) and in fewest sacks allowed (two). The Ducks are second in total yards per game (527.7) and third in red-zone touchdowns (41).

39: Oregon QB Bo Nix is tied for the FBS lead with 39 total touchdowns. His 14 rushing TDs lead the Pac-12 and all FBS quarterbacks.

40+: Oregon's Troy Franklin is No. 1 in the Pac-12 with five receptions of 40-plus yards.

6: Utah is one of six Power 5 programs that currently rank in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense (12th, 39.3) and scoring defense (21st, 20.0).

9: Utah’s nine fumble recoveries lead the Pac-12 and are the most for the team since 2017 (13).

51: Utah QB Cameron Rising has 51 career total touchdowns, which is tied for the seventh-most in program history

2015: Utah has won the last two meetings vs. Oregon, but has not won at Autzen Stadium since 2015, when the No. 18 Utes upset the No. 13 Ducks, 62-20.

