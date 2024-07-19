College Football Ranking the top Power 4 programs to build a dynasty with in 'College Football 25' Updated Jul. 19, 2024 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dynasty mode in EA Sports' "College Football 25" is about doing what can't be done. If you're me, you've already settled on Kennesaw State as the program you're gonna give the Midas Touch of these naturally quick hands and football brain.

In Year 1, the Owls have no FBS history to speak of. But 6-foot-5, 250-pound head coach Turpentine Boudreaux is running that offense, known as "Go-Go." We misdirect, disguise and demolish. Defensive coordinator Biscuits Quick runs a 3-2-6, and you'll never quite know where the fourth, fifth and sixth rusher is coming from. And on third-and-long, we send ‘em like Junior Johnson on a moonshine run.

At Fifth Third Stadium, our hoots put holler in the holler. And we've entered Conference USA while attempting to build a big-time winner the hard way.

As for you, perhaps you like the idea of avoiding stadiums in Jacksonville, Alabama, Lynchburg, Virginia or Ruston, Louisiana. Well, I've got a task for you that is both hard and defeating … to some: Become a dynasty-mode legend with these five programs below.

I picked these teams based on not just the current roster, but how likely you are to earn prized commitments given the conference your program plays in and how well that program is expected to perform in 2024 and beyond, based on recruiting rankings, transfer rankings and strength of schedule.

Quarterbacks:

Returning production:

Overall: 71% (20th in FBS)

Offense: 72% (32nd in FBS)

Defense: 70% (30th in FBS)

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 18th in FBS

2023: 25th in FBS

2022: 41st in FBS

2021: 20th in FBS

Transfer portal class rankings:

2024: 53rd in FBS

2023: 28th in FBS

Surrounding recruiting states:

Texas, Ohio, Michigan

The challenge here is to return Nebraska to a program that is feared. Just four years before "NCAA 14" came to an end, so did Nebraska's 40-year run of consistently contending for a national title. The way we used to think about Nebraska is the way we think about LSU — always talented, always with a player who could win the Heisman, always one of the toughest games on your schedule.

Now, because Nebraska is "mediocre" – in the Immortan Joe use of the word – playing with the Huskers in dynasty mode feels less like playing with Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama and more like playing with Maryland, Cal or Oregon State. For those of us over 30 years of age, this opportunity reaches out and grabs us. We could become the person who takes Nebraska back to the promised land. But rather than doing so in the Big 12, you're tasked with bringing back power and prestige to Lincoln, Nebraska, in the brand new 18-team super conference called the Big Ten.

Not only do you have to recruit against the entire state of Texas, but you also have to out-recruit Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC and Oregon for the same caliber of player. It's going to be hard, and the game is gonna cheat. But if you've got stick skills and the stamina, then you have what it takes.

Quarterbacks:

Returning production:

Overall: 61% (69th in FBS)

Offense: 66% (53rd in FBS)

Defense: 56% (89th in FBS)

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 30th in FBS

2023: 22nd in FBS

2022: 28th in FBS

2021: 25th in FBS

Transfer portal class rankings:

2024: 26th in FBS

2023: 11th in FBS

Surrounding recruiting states:

Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida

Arkansas has never won an SEC championship, and they've been members of the conference since 1992. This despite being ranked inside the top 5 of the AP Poll in 2011 and having just one national title – 60 years ago. But the Razorbacks have always had to recruit against Alabama, Tennessee and all the Texas schools. With how badly Arkansas fans want to be good — and they do — wouldn't it be outstanding for you to take the "pro" team in the state of Arkansas and turn it into a perennial national champion?

Quarterbacks:

Returning production:

Overall: 72% (13th in FBS)

Offense: 69% (40th in FBS)

Defense: 75% (20th in FBS)

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 36th in FBS

2023: 57th in FBS

2022: 33rd in FBS

2021: 39th in FBS

Transfer portal class rankings:

2024: 108th in FBS

2023: 54th in FBS

Surrounding recruiting states:

Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina

I find it funny that one of the two teams that invented college football — the other being Princeton — is historically one of the worst power-conference members. This is especially true when we account for the fact that Paul Robeson , who was an All-American and one of the most accomplished men ever to walk this earth , went to the State University of New Jersey.

Keep this in mind: Rutgers earned commitments from Wisconsin legend Jonathan Taylor and Penn State legend Saquon Barkley. Former Thorpe Award winner Minkah Fitzpatrick is from Old Bridge, New Jersey, and he went to Alabama. Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers are from Paramus, New Jersey. They went to Michigan. Greg Olsen is from Wayne, New Jersey. He went to Miami. Brian Cushing is from Park Ridge, New Jersey. He went to USC. Tamba Hali grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. He went to Penn State. Knowshon Moreno is from Middletown, New Jersey. He went to Georgia. Eli Apple gew up in Voorhees, New Jersey. He went to Ohio State.

Imagine what Rutgers would be capable of if these Garden State greats just went to Piscataway instead of the other way? That's your task in the new Big Ten. Recruit your pipeline home state and stack a roster like the one above.

Quarterbacks:

Returning production:

Overall: 61% (74th in FBS)

Offense: 67% (47th in FBS)

Defense: 54% (96th in FBS)

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 60th in FBS

2023: 51st in FBS

2022: 55th in FBS

2021: 85th in FBS

Transfer portal class rankings:

2024: 34th in FBS

2023: 35th in FBS

Surrounding recruiting states:

Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida

I'd argue there aren't many teams with a dedicated fan base who want to be big-time more than the Cougars. They'll do whatever it takes to be that game we're recognizing as game, and that includes running it up for headlines. On Nov. 23, 1968, Bill Yeoman ran his litter of jungle cats straight through Tulsa like a Golden Hurricane, scoring 100 points and allowing just six.

When Texas didn't offer high school superstar Elmo Wright — Texas was the last all-white team to win a national title in 1969 — the Cougars did and turned him into a consensus All-American.

In 1989, Andre Ware became not just the first player to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy without playing a single game on television, but the first Black QB to win it too. Why weren't they playing on TV? Like I said, Houston wants it bad — bad enough to violate NCAA rules, and in return, be placed on three years' probation.

The Cougars wanted it bad enough to let Yeoman innovate, and he made the veer offense legendary.

Now that they've succeeded in returning to one of the four most powerful conferences in the sport, they want nothing more than to conquer it. But they've got to recruit the kind of players that they used to, while all 67 other Power 4 teams pillage their home for their best and brightest. You'll have to put an end to that. Build a pipeline and stock it full of area code all-world players. The next Vince Young needs to be a Cougar. He's from Houston. The next Mike Singletary needs to come to you. The next Darrel Green too. They're from Houston.

It's an uphill climb both ways once you start trying to crack the top 10. You're gonna get beat on recruits — a lot — by Texas, LSU, Oklahoma and even Baylor — and the computer is gonna cheat. I hope you're in practice mode right now on Heisman mode. You're gonna need it.

Quarterbacks:

Returning production:

Overall: 65% (57th in FBS)

Offense: 60% (72nd in FBS)

Defense: 69% (32nd in FBS)

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 40th in FBS

2023: 53rd in FBS

2022: 32nd in FBS

2021: 49th in FBS

Transfer portal class rankings:

2024: 37th in FBS

2023: 87th in FBS

Surrounding recruiting states:

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas

You want to impress us? Turn Vanderbilt into a national champion — no matter how long it takes. And it's gonna take a bit. You're the head coach of a program with an awful football history.

Vanderbilt ranked 129th in points allowed per game (36.2), 131st in yards allowed per game (455), 129th in pass yards per game (280), 107th in rush yards per game (175), 105th in sacks (21), 103rd in points scored per game (22.8), 114th in total yards per game (319), 124th in rush yards per game (95) and -3 in turnover margin last season.

Historically, Vandy is a losing program — 49.2 % winning percentage. And yet the Commodores have been an SEC member since 1933. It makes me think they were adopted. When James Franklin went bowling in 2011 with the Commodores and then won nine games in back-to-back seasons, I tend to think that was something like the 38th miracle.

And you're tasked with doing better.

Can you take the soft-handed, white-collar working, fair-weather Vanderbilt "faithful" and turn up at Sanford against No. 1 ranked Georgia and bring back a win? Can you beat Alabama in the SEC championship? Can you bring a national title to Nashville? If you can, if you do, you're right: Can't nobody tell you a damn thing.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. "

