Patrick Peterson: 'No NFL team' will let Travis Hunter play both ways

Colorado star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter is one of college football's most dynamic players due to his unique ability to play on both sides of the ball. With Hunter being eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans and analysts have speculated whether he will be given an opportunity to play both ways at the next level.

While making an appearance on Thursday's edition of "All Facts No Brakes," 13-year NFL veteran corner Patrick Peterson stated that he does not believe Hunter will be given a chance to play on both offense and defense to the same extent he has in college.

"No NFL team will allow Travis to play both ways, not full-time at least," Peterson said. "I think if they do give him an opportunity, he'll be more like Deion Sanders. Like a pitch count. [A team] will give him maybe 8-10 plays a game.

"Cause Travis is dynamic on both sides of the ball. He [does] have value on both sides of the ball. I can't even tell you which position he's better at. … He can catch the ball. He can catch it at the highest point. He has great speed. On the defensive side of the ball, he has unbelievable ball skills."

Sanders, who is Colorado's head coach, recently stated that an NFL team has to allow Hunter to play both ways. In his own right, Sanders is known as one of the most elite corners in NFL history, and also starred as a punt returner as well as an occasional receiver.

"[Hunter is] just a freak athlete. He is a guy that can [play on both sides of the ball]," Peterson added. "I don't think an NFL team will allow him to do it, but if he continues to showcase value on both sides of the ball, I think he'll probably have to be on a snap count. I don't think it will be something feasible for him to do week in and week out, cause in the big leagues these hits hurt."

Keyshawn Johnson echoed Peterson's sentiment: "I think he'll be on a pitch count. He'll certainly get an opportunity to play on both sides of the ball. I think [he'll play] more full-time at corner, [and] spot play at the receiver position."

Peterson is a rare NFL player who knows something about playing both sides of the ball. In addition to being an eight-time Pro Bowler as a cornerback, Peterson has also returned kicks throughout his pro career and got some time at receiver during his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2013, he caught a career-high six passes for 54 yards. He also played defense and returned kicks at LSU.

As for Hunter, the Colorado star finished last season with 436 snaps on offense, 566 on defense and 30 on special teams. He became the first player in at least the previous 25 seasons to finish with 50-plus receptions (57) and three or more interceptions (3).

As Colorado heads to the Big 12 next season, Hunter will attempt to continue to showcase his talent as both a defensive back and a receiver in what will presumably be his final college season.

