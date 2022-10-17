College Football Ohio State still No. 1, Tennessee surges in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Separation Saturday lived up to its billing. With Alabama , USC, Oklahoma State and Penn State all suffering their first losses, nine teams remain unbeaten in the Power 5. Did all of them make the cut in Joel Klatt's latest rankings?

Here is a look at his updated top 10 following a wild Week 7 of college football.

1. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Michigan State, 49-20 (Bye in Week 7)

Why they are ranked here: The Buckeyes have outscored their opponents by 33.2 points per game through six games this season. Since 2000, that is the third-best per game differential through the team’s first six games, with the other two seasons coming in 2016 (36.5) and 2019

(40.5). Two of the seasons (2019 and 2022) have been under Ryan Day.

Key stat: Ohio State is averaging 45.6 points per game since Ryan Day took over in 2018, the most in the FBS, and is the only team to score 45 or more points per game in that stretch.

What's next? The Buckeyes (6-0) will play host to Iowa (3-3) in Week 8 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

2. Tennessee (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 7 result: Defeated Alabama, 52-49

Why they are ranked here: Following Saturday’s historic win, the Vols are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 1998 when they went undefeated (13-0) and won the BCS National Championship. The Vols have defeated four ranked teams for the first time in a regular season since 1998 (No. 17 Syracuse, No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 Arkansas).

Key stat: Tennessee’s 52 points were its most against an AP Top 25 opponent in program history, breaking the school record of 51 set in a 51-33 victory over No. 10 Georgia on Oct. 7,

2006.

What's next? Tennessee (6-0) will host the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) in Week 8 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

Tennessee, Hendon Hooker deserve respect after upset victory vs. Alabama RJ Young reacts to the Volunteers beating the Crimson Tide and why the Tennessee deserves respect.

3. Georgia (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 7 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 55-0

Why they are ranked here: Georgia shutout Vanderbilt for the second straight season, and it was the 10th shutout of the Kirby Smart era (since 2016). Georgia is also the only school in the country to have double-digit shutouts in that span.

Key stat: Since Kirby Smart took over, Georgia is one of three teams to have scored on 90% of red zone drives or more (90.1%), joining Oklahoma (91.2%) and Wake Forest (90.8%).

What's next? The Bulldogs (7-0) will play host to the Florida Gators (4-3) in Week 8 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 7 result: Defeated Penn State, 41-17

Why they are ranked here: With their important win over Penn State, Michigan has now started 7-0 in consecutive years for the first time since the 1973 and 1974 seasons. Michigan's running backs put on a clinic for Penn State's defense as Blake Corum had 28 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns and Donovan Edwards notched 173 yards on 16 carries, plus two touchdowns as well.

Key stat: Michigan’s 418 rushing yards are the most Penn State has allowed since allowing 452 in 1997 to Michigan State. It is also the third-most ever allowed in a single game for Penn State and 20 more yards than Penn State had allowed in their first five games combined.

What's next? After a bye week, the Wolverines (7-0) will host an in-state rivalry matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) in Week 9 (Saturday, TBA).

5. Clemson (Previous ranking: 5)

Week 7 result: Defeated Florida State, 34-28

Why they are ranked here: Clemson has now won 13 straight regular season games, the longest active streak in the country. The Seminoles put up a fight in the back-and-forth match, but the Tigers were able to put them with the help QB DJ Uiagalelei , who went 15-of-23 and threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Key stat: Since Clemson’s last loss on October 30, 2021, Clemson is one of just four teams to have a points per game differential of 15 or more (18.7) and to have a turnover margin of five or better (+5) joining Utah, UCLA and Western Kentucky.

What's next? The Tigers (7-0) will play a home match against the undefeated Syracuse Orange (6-0) in Week 8 (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

6. Alabama (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 7 result: Lost to Tennessee, 52-49

Why they are ranked here: Alabama’s loss on Saturday snapped a number of streaks, including: 27 straight regular season wins against SEC East opponents, 34 straight wins when they get at least two takeaways, 28 straight wins when they get a defensive touchdown and a 16-game win streak against Tennessee.

Key stat: Despite the loss, Alabama’s run of continued dominance has been incredibly impressive. Since Saban took over in 2007, Alabama has won games by an average of 22.6 points per game, by far the highest differential in the nation over that span. The next closest is Ohio State, who has won by 20.1 points per game. No other team has a differential of 20 points per game or better.

What's next? Alabama (6-1) will play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2) in a Week 8 (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET).

7. UCLA (Previous ranking: 10)

Week 6 result: Defeated Utah, 42-32 (Bye in Week 7)

Why they are ranked here: UCLA is 6-0 for the first time since 2005, which is the last time UCLA finished the year with a winning percentage of .800 or better (.833). Coming off a bye week, the Bruins are well-rested for a Pac-12 matchup with Oregon and hope to preserve their undefeated record.

Key stat: Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw his 76th career touchdown pass to Logan Loya in the fourth quarter vs. Utah two weeks ago, which moved him past Brett Hundley (2011-14) as the all-time UCLA leader.

What's next? UCLA (6-0) will travel up to Eugene to take on Oregon (5-1) in Week 8 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

8. Ole Miss (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn, 48-34

Why they are ranked here: Dating back to Nov. 14, 2020, the Rebels have now won 14 straight home contests. It marks the longest winning streak in Oxford since winning 21 straight games Nov. 1, 1952 to Nov. 7, 1959. The Rebels' strong rushing attack was key in defeating Auburn, and Saturday's victory keeps their perfect record this season intact.

Key stat: Ole Miss rushed for 448 yards on 69 carries on Saturday. The 448 rushing yards are the most by a Rebel squad since 1962 (fifth-most all-time) and the second-most ever against an SEC opponent. The Ole Miss single-game rushing record is 515 yards in 1951 vs. Auburn.

What's next? The Rebels (7-0) will travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers (5-2) in Week 8 (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

9. TCU (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma State, 43-40

Why they are ranked here: TCU has beat ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history. Saturday's 43-40 double-overtime win over No. 8 Oklahoma State follows a 38-31 victory at No. 19 Kansas and a 55-24 win over No. 18 Oklahoma.

Key stat: TCU is 6-0 for the first time since 2017, when current Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst. Speaking of Dykes, he is just the second head coach in program history, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening six games.

What's next? The Horned Frogs (6-0) will host Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) in Week 8 (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).

10. Utah (Previous ranking: N/A)

Week 7 result: Defeated USC, 43-42

Why they are ranked here: Utah has won consecutive games over USC for the first time since 1915 and 1916 — the first two meetings of the teams in series history.

Key stat: This was the second straight win in Rice-Eccles Stadium over a top-10 AP-ranked team, following the win over No. 4 Oregon on Nov. 20, 2021. Moreover, Utah has won 12 consecutive home games overall dating back to Dec 5th, 2020.

What's next? Utah (5-2) will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State Cougars (4-3) in Week 8 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET).

Utah's win over USC means this for the Pac-12 & CFP FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on Utah’s 43-42 win over the USC Trojans.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more