College Football
Michigan lands 8 players on All-Big Ten first team
College Football

Michigan lands 8 players on All-Big Ten first team

Updated Nov. 29, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

Eight Michigan players are on the All-Big Ten first team picked in a vote of the coaches.

Offensive player of the year is Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive player of the year is Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton and freshman of the year is Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman.

The Michigan players on the first team are quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, center Drake Nugent, offensive linemen Zak Zinter and LaDarius Henderson, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and defensive back Will Johnson.

Iowa, the Wolverines' opponent in the conference championship game on Saturday night, occupies four spots on the first team: linebacker Jay Higgins, punter Tory Taylor and Cooper DeJean at both defensive back and return specialist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach of the year, which was announced on Tuesday, is Northwestern's David Braun.

Braun was hired as Northwestern's defensive coordinator last January and began the season as interim coach following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Northwestern went from 1-11 last season to 7-5, the biggest turnaround in the Bowl Subdivision. Northwestern removed Braun's interim tag on Nov. 15.

The Big Ten announced its honors Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its All-Big Ten teams and individual awards on Dec. 6.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: CFP Rankings 2023: Breaking down who's in with a win, who needs chaos

CFP Rankings 2023: Breaking down who's in with a win, who needs chaos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes