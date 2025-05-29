College Football Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore among names to know ahead of FOX College Football Friday Published May. 29, 2025 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports announced a portion of its 2025 college football schedule on Thursday afternoon, and it is stacked with must-see matchups.

In addition to announcing the first three "Big Noon Saturday" games of the season and the entire Week 1 slate, which is highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Texas and Ohio State, FOX also announced the return of "FOX College Football Friday," which will mostly feature a mixture of Big Ten and Big 12 matchups.

"FOX College Football Friday" kicks off on Aug. 29 with Auburn taking on Baylor in Waco, Texas, and concludes with the Mountain West Championship on Dec. 5 on FOX.

With the likes of Auburn, Nebraska, USC, Oregon and Arizona State all featured on "FOX College Football Friday," there will be plenty of individual star power taking the field.

Let's take a look at the complete Friday night slate and then highlight eight names to watch this fall during "FOX College Football Friday."

Auburn at Baylor (Friday, Aug. 29 on FOX)

Player to watch: Jackson Arnold, QB, Auburn

Jackson Arnold transferred from Oklahoma to Auburn over the offseason. He was the fourth-best quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, via 247 Sports.(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

I’m eagerly awaiting to find out if Auburn coach Hugh Freeze believes Arnold is good enough to start for not just one, but two SEC programs in two years. Arnold showed up to Oklahoma after winning National Gatorade Player of the Year at Guyer High School (Denton, Texas) in 2022. In his first start at Oklahoma, he completed 26 of 45 passes for 361 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in an Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. Every other start after that failed to hit that high-water mark, even after helping Oklahoma get past No. 7 Alabama last season.

At Auburn, Arnold enters the building as the most talented prospect in what should be a loaded QB room for Freeze.

Kansas State at Arizona (Friday, Sept. 12 on FOX)

Player to watch: Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson had 605 rushing yards and seven rushing scores to go with 2,712 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season as Kansas State's starting quarterback. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Johnson will begin this season as the front-runner to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after passing for more than 2,700 yards and rushing for more than 600 with 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a sophomore. Alongside the explosive Dylan Edwards, Kansas State's backfield is the fastest in the Big 12. The Wildcats should feel good about their chances of winning the Big 12 title and being selected for the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history this season.

Iowa at Rutgers (Friday, Sept. 19 on FOX)

Player to watch: Mark Gronowski, QB, Iowa

Former South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa over the offseason after helping the Jackrabbits win two FCS titles. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

For too long, the Hawkeyes have longed for a quarterback who could simply get out of the way of Phil Parker’s otherworldly defense. For nearly the first half of the season last year, Cade McNamara was able to do just that. But after an injury, the Hawkeyes were forced to put their offensive hopes and dreams on the back of departed running back Kaleb Johnson.

Now, they need a great QB more than ever and Kirk Ferentz found one in Gronowski. His pedigree is that of a winner. He is 49-6 as a starter, a two-time FCS national champion, Walter Payton Player of the Year (FCS Heisman) and a first-team All-American. His ability to make plays in the passing and rushing game makes him a natural fit for Ferentz’s ball-control, complimentary style of football.

TCU at Arizona State (Friday, Sept. 26 on FOX)

Player to watch: Josh Hoover, QB, TCU

TCU's Josh Hoover is the Big 12's top returning passer in 2025, throwing for 3,949 yards last season. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

After throwing for more than 3,900 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Hoover should be expected to be a 4,000-yard, 30-TD QB in 2025. Indeed, his talent on tape is so prodigious that he reportedly t urned down a seven-figure NIL deal to transfer . Last season, Hoover threw for at least 212 yards in every start and at least 300 yards in six of his starts.

Nebraska at Minnesota (Friday, Oct. 17 on FOX)

Player to watch: Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola enters his second season as Nebraska's starting quarterback, helping the Cornhuskers play in their first bowl game in eight seasons. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Raiola enters his sophomore season having led the Huskers to their first bowl game appearance in eight seasons. The next step in his evolution needs to be contending for the Big Ten championship. In a league that has produced the last two national champions, that’s a tough task. But so is playing through the middle of the field where many expect Minnesota to be.

If Raiola can mature into a credible downfield passer, accumulate 3,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns with Dana Holgorsen calling plays, there’s every reason to believe the Huskers can put themselves in position to contend for a CFP spot.

Northwestern at USC (Friday, Nov. 7 on FOX)

Player to watch: Jayden Maiva, QB, USC

Jayden Maiava went 3-1 as USC's starting quarterback last season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

After getting his first start against Nebraska last year, Maiva threw for at least 221 yards in each game and accumulated 15 total touchdowns. In partnership with Lincoln Riley, Maiva could turn into one of the upper-tier QBs in the Big Ten.

Minnesota at Oregon (Friday, Nov. 14 on FOX)

Player to watch: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Former UCLA QB Dante Moore will likely replace Dillon Gabriel as Oregon's starting quarterback in 2025. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

At this point in the season, quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore ought to have generated a partnership worth national recognition. This quarterback-wideout combo features one of the most entertaining passers of the 2023 class with the best wide receiver in the 2025 class. Following Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore has the physical tools to lead Oregon to another Big Ten championship.

Arizona at Arizona State (Friday, Nov. 28 on FOX)

Player to watch: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is one of the top returning receivers in the country after recording 1,101 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last season. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Not many wideouts were more dependable and prolific as Tyson was at Arizona State last season. In four of his last six games for the Sun Devils, Tyson recorded 100 receiving yards or more — one game with 99 — and ended the season with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdown catches. With Sam Leavitt back at QB, Tyson could be the best wideout in the Big 12.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young .

