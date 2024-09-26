College Football Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Cougars (1-3) are 14.5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.

Last time around, the Cyclones defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves, with 52-7 being the final score. Last time out, the Cougars fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats, with 34-0 being the final score.



Iowa State vs. Houston Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs Houston Betting Information updated as of September 26, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Iowa State -14.5 (-109) -667 +464 43.5 -109 -111

Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction

Pick ATS: Houston (+14.5)

Pick OU: Under (43.5)

Prediction: Iowa State 24, Houston 17

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.



Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

The Cyclones put up their best offensive performance of the young season last week, running and passing for over 230 each in a 52-7 rout of Arkansas State . This was the same Arkansas State that lost 28-18 at Michigan the week before. Still, Houston’s defense hasn’t been terrible this year, and off a shutout loss at Cincinnati , I’d expect this Willie Fritz team to put up a bit more of a fight.

PICK: Houston (+14.5) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points, or win outright

Iowa State vs. Houston Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cyclones 29, Cougars 14.

The Cyclones have an 87.0% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 17.7% implied probability.

Iowa State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.

Houston has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

Iowa State vs. Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison

Iowa State Houston Off. Points per Game (Rank) 31 (91) 13 (127) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 9.7 (8) 21 (72) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 7 (103) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (23) 4 (73)

Iowa State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Rocco Becht QB 743 YDS (68.4%) / 6 TD / 2 INT

18 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6 RUSH YPG Jaylin Noel WR 15 REC / 317 YDS / 2 TD / 105.7 YPG Jayden Higgins WR 17 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG Carson Hansen RB 80 YDS / 2 TD / 26.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC Malik Verdon DB 22 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Beau Freyler DB 20 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kooper Ebel LB 16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK J.R. Singleton DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Houston 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Donovan Smith QB 610 YDS (65.3%) / 2 TD / 4 INT

43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG Joseph Manjack IV WR 10 REC / 146 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG Re'Shaun Sanford II RB 166 YDS / 0 TD / 41.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC

8 REC / 96 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 24 REC YPG Stacy Sneed RB 138 YDS / 1 TD / 34.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC Michael Batton LB 28 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Keith Cooper Jr. DL 14 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK A.J. Haulcy DB 21 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Hershey McLaurin DB 16 TKL / 2 TFL

