Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The Houston Cougars (1-3) are 14.5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.
Last time around, the Cyclones defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves, with 52-7 being the final score. Last time out, the Cougars fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats, with 34-0 being the final score.
Iowa State vs. Houston Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Iowa State
|-14.5 (-109)
|-667
|+464
|43.5
|-109
|-111
Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction
- Pick ATS: Houston (+14.5)
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Prediction: Iowa State 24, Houston 17
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
The Cyclones put up their best offensive performance of the young season last week, running and passing for over 230 each in a 52-7 rout of Arkansas State. This was the same Arkansas State that lost 28-18 at Michigan the week before. Still, Houston’s defense hasn’t been terrible this year, and off a shutout loss at Cincinnati, I’d expect this Willie Fritz team to put up a bit more of a fight.
PICK: Houston (+14.5) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points, or win outright
Iowa State vs. Houston Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cyclones 29, Cougars 14.
- The Cyclones have an 87.0% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 17.7% implied probability.
- Iowa State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
- Houston has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
Iowa State vs. Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Iowa State
|Houston
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|31 (91)
|13 (127)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|9.7 (8)
|21 (72)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|7 (103)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (23)
|4 (73)
Iowa State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Rocco Becht
|QB
|743 YDS (68.4%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
18 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6 RUSH YPG
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|15 REC / 317 YDS / 2 TD / 105.7 YPG
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|17 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG
|Carson Hansen
|RB
|80 YDS / 2 TD / 26.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Malik Verdon
|DB
|22 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Beau Freyler
|DB
|20 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kooper Ebel
|LB
|16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|J.R. Singleton
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Houston 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Donovan Smith
|QB
|610 YDS (65.3%) / 2 TD / 4 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG
|Joseph Manjack IV
|WR
|10 REC / 146 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG
|Re'Shaun Sanford II
|RB
|166 YDS / 0 TD / 41.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC
8 REC / 96 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 24 REC YPG
|Stacy Sneed
|RB
|138 YDS / 1 TD / 34.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|Michael Batton
|LB
|28 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Keith Cooper Jr.
|DL
|14 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|A.J. Haulcy
|DB
|21 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Hershey McLaurin
|DB
|16 TKL / 2 TFL
