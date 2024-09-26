College Football
Rice v Houston
Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET

The Houston Cougars (1-3) are 14.5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.

Last time around, the Cyclones defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves, with 52-7 being the final score. Last time out, the Cougars fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats, with 34-0 being the final score.

Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Highlights | FOX College Football

Check out the best moments from this Week 4 matchup between the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats.

Iowa State vs. Houston Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Iowa State vs Houston Betting Information updated as of September 26, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Iowa State-14.5 (-109)-667+46443.5-109-111

Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Houston (+14.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (43.5) 
  • Prediction: Iowa State 24, Houston 17

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

The Cyclones put up their best offensive performance of the young season last week, running and passing for over 230 each in a 52-7 rout of Arkansas State. This was the same Arkansas State that lost 28-18 at Michigan the week before. Still, Houston’s defense hasn’t been terrible this year, and off a shutout loss at Cincinnati, I’d expect this Willie Fritz team to put up a bit more of a fight. 

PICK: Houston (+14.5) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points, or win outright

Iowa State vs. Houston Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cyclones 29, Cougars 14.
  • The Cyclones have an 87.0% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 17.7% implied probability.
  • Iowa State has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
  • Houston has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

Iowa State vs. Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Iowa StateHouston
Off. Points per Game (Rank)31 (91)13 (127)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)9.7 (8)21 (72)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)3 (26)7 (103)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (23)4 (73)

Iowa State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Rocco BechtQB743 YDS (68.4%) / 6 TD / 2 INT
18 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6 RUSH YPG
Jaylin NoelWR15 REC / 317 YDS / 2 TD / 105.7 YPG
Jayden HigginsWR17 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG
Carson HansenRB80 YDS / 2 TD / 26.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC
Malik VerdonDB22 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Beau FreylerDB20 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kooper EbelLB16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
J.R. SingletonDL9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Houston 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Donovan SmithQB610 YDS (65.3%) / 2 TD / 4 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG
Joseph Manjack IVWR10 REC / 146 YDS / 2 TD / 36.5 YPG
Re'Shaun Sanford IIRB166 YDS / 0 TD / 41.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC
8 REC / 96 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 24 REC YPG
Stacy SneedRB138 YDS / 1 TD / 34.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC
Michael BattonLB28 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Keith Cooper Jr.DL14 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
A.J. HaulcyDB21 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Hershey McLaurinDB16 TKL / 2 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

