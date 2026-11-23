The Michigan Wolverines visit the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State is 7-4 after losing three of its last four games. Michigan is 6-5 going into the regular-season finale.

Michigan beat UCLA 18-16 in Week 13 in triple overtime, and John Henry Daley had two sacks and a forced fumble. Ohio State lost 31-28 at Nebraska in Week 13 and gave up four total touchdowns to quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Bryce Underwood threw the 2-point conversion pass that gave Michigan an 18-16 win over UCLA in three overtimes on Nov. 21.

He completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, lost a fumble and played through a lower body injury. Underwood has 1,077 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Ohio State allows 19.5 points per game. Michigan has stayed with him as its starter, and his health decides how much the Wolverines can open the offense in Columbus.

Michigan freshman Savion Hiter has back-to-back 100-yard games, with 104 yards on 26 carries against UCLA on Nov. 21 and 107 on 13 carries against Oregon on Nov. 14.

His 70-yard touchdown run against Oregon was his longest of the season. Hiter leads the Wolverines with 542 rushing yards on 132 carries and has four touchdowns. Ohio State has allowed 30 or more points in three of its 11 games. The 5-foot-11 back has become the player Michigan turns to when it wants to shorten the game.

Ohio State's Luke Fahey completed 16 of 27 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 31-28 loss at Nebraska on Nov. 21.

He has 1,283 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and he threw a career-high three touchdowns in the 28-19 win over Northwestern on Nov. 14. Michigan has allowed 20 points or fewer in nine of its 11 games. Fahey is the starter while Julian Sayin recovers from an arm injury, so the Buckeyes need him to find Jeremiah Smith early.

Jeremiah Smith has 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches on 86 receptions this season.

He caught six passes on nine targets for 165 yards and touchdowns of 67 and 31 yards at Nebraska on Nov. 21. Michigan allows 17.5 points per game, so Smith will see one of the toughest defenses Ohio State has faced. He is the focal point of the Buckeyes' passing game, and Ohio State needs him to turn short throws into big plays against a defense that rarely gives them up.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds

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